Summit Founder, Political Advisor, High-Speed Rail Advocate, C.C. ‘Doc’ Dockery, Dies at 89
He was born Charles Crofford Dockery in May 1933, but Lakelanders grew to know and love him as Doc Dockery, a self-made man, the founder of Summit Consulting, a political kingmaker, an advisor to governors, and author of two books. Dockery died Monday afternoon at Good Shepherd Hospice, his wife — former state Sen. Paula Bono Dockery.
