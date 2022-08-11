ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Palm Beach Estate Is $350M Worth Of Luxury Inside & Out (PHOTOS)

 3 days ago
The former 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has a massive reputation of being a real estate tycoon and has proof to show for it in his 20-acre grandiose Mar-A-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, FL.

The resort has constantly been viewed in headlines for various reasons, and now, supporters of the politician are protesting outside of it after the FBI raided his home August 8, which the ex-President confirmed in a statement.

Trump is under investigation for mishandling classified information after leaving his position in office and has previously turned over some materials to the National Archive at the end of 2021.

Though he doesn't live at the White House any longer, he spends time in South Florida enjoying the National Historic Landmark where he resides. One that was estimated by Forbes on August 9 to be worth $350 million!

It has a European-style interior as well as a terrace for dining. It has received a 6-Star Dining Award in 2008 from the American Academy of Hospitality, making it the only private club worldwide that has achieved this honor.

The 132-foot by 50-foot swimming pool has stunning oceanfront views and its Beach Club is a well-known place on the estate to host events.

There are two acres of direct access to a private beach including a whirlpool and bistro with views of the water.

Another spot on the property that houses many special occasions, like weddings, is the elegant White and Gold Ballroom, as well as the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom.

The estate includes a spa, six tennis courts, a full-sized croquet court and golf course. A fitness center also adds to the luxurious amenities inside the estate.

Many of the rooms boast Spanish, Venetian and Portuguese architecture with intricate designs through the walls up to the ceilings.

You also can stay in suites at Mar-A-Lago. One of the suites is 8,269 square feet. There are 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, and it has 194 feet of ocean frontage.

The other suite is 5,805 square feet and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms.

The entire estate took four years to construct and was built back in January of 1927. Trump purchased the property in 1985. He started living inside of it in 1995.

It is located at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL.

Comments / 106

Val Maria
2d ago

It’s gaudy, too much gold and tapestry. To busy for a home. He doesn’t have good taste in decorating. He must think the color gold is class, only if I can use it for money, nothing else.

Reply(20)
36
Gray Say
2d ago

and people believe trump relates to blue collard Americans lol he sees us all as servants or pawns

Reply(8)
35
mario lopez
21h ago

great news. now they can turn hid estate into a homeless shelter when trump goes to jail and find all of the trumpublicans guilty by association. then the homeless will in return sell of trump possessions at pennies to the dollar.. FDJT.

Reply
6
