Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Broader Medicare Dental Coverage Gets Push From Biden Team
Democrats, HHS want reboot of what is ‘medically necessary’. The Biden administration, spurred by House and Senate Democrats, is moving to expand the “medically necessary” circumstances under which Medicare will cover dental services. While federal law excludes Medicare coverage of routine dental services, the proposal, if finalized,...
bloomberglaw.com
Block.one’s $27.5 Million Deal With Crypto Investors Nixed (1)
Blockchain technology developer Block.one’s proposed $27.5 million settlement with investors who allege it should have registered its coin offering as a securities sale doesn’t merit final approval because absent class members aren’t adequately represented, a federal court in New York ruled. The “anonymous, decentralized environment” of blockchain...
Comments / 0