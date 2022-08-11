Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts. Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress. "love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji. In...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
A Look Back at Anne Heche's Watershed Relationship with Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres' relationship was a groundbreaking one. In 1997, Heche — who died on Friday after sustaining fatal injuries from a fiery car crash — made headlines for her relationship with DeGeneres, 64. At the time, the two stars were one of the first openly gay female couples in Hollywood.
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
Joanna Gaines is having her first baby leave the nest. In a personal essay for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, out Friday, the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star reflected on nearly 20 years of marriage with husband Chip Gaines ahead of their son Drake, 17, leaving for college. "Soon, our...
The ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Team Already Fears Racist Backlash Against Cast
This fall will provide a hearty feast for all fans of fantasy. If HBO’s new Game of Thrones saga House of Dragon or Star Wars’ latest epic Andor on Disney+ weren’t enough to whet your appetite there’s going to be Prime Video’s upcoming addition to the Lord of the Rings universe to binge on, too. The already record-breaking series is gearing up to launch this September, and in a new tell-all with TIME magazine, the cast and creators dished on their fears, hopes, and excitements for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.While most fans of J. R....
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard is willing to go blonde again for a Marvel cameo. The Jurassic World Dominion actress tells PEOPLE that, now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back past Spider-Man alums to reprise their roles in the current franchise, she's willing to be Gwen Stacy once again. Howard played the role of Peter Parker's potential romantic interest in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 back in 2007 opposite Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, the youngest of five children. Her family moved often in her early years, eventually settling in New Jersey, where 12-year-old Heche went to work at a local dinner theater. Her dad died of AIDS when she was 13, and in her 2001 memoir, the actress accused him of sexual abuse. "I had a bad family life," she once told PEOPLE. "I went in search of a great one."
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Members of the Hollywood community are remembering Anne Heche after she died at age 53, following a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. Heche's rep confirmed her death to PEOPLE on Friday, saying, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends.
Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'
Johnny Depp is stepping behind the camera for the first time in over two decades as director of the upcoming film Modigliani. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor will direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, co-produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. This is the second time Depp has been in the role of director for a feature film: He made his directorial debut with 1997's The Brave, which he also starred in alongside Marlon Brando.
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys Fun 'Dinner Date' and Colorful Cocktails with Lookalike Daughter Ava
Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a fun night out with her oldest. The Legally Blonde star, 46, shared photos on Instagram Sunday from her evening out to dinner with daughter Ava Phillippe, 22. Mom and daughter, who look nearly identical, each pose for a photo for the post, both with a colorful cocktail positioned in front of them.
''Thor' 's' Chris Hemsworth Pokes Fun at His 'Superhero Choices' in Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child
It turned out Chris Hemsworth wasn't always a fan of Thor!. In honor of his 39th birthday on Friday, the Australian superstar took a trip down memory lane by posting a throwback photo of himself as a child wearing a Batman costume, flashing a sweet smile on his face. "My...
'Shantaram' First Look: See Charlie Hunnam in the New Apple TV+ Show and Find Out When It Premieres
Apple TV+'s take on Shantaram will debut on Oct. 14. Based on the 2005 book of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows the life of fugitive Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) as he settles into a life of crime in Bombay, India. The first three installments of the 12-episode series will premiere in mid-October with subsequent episodes airing each Friday through December.
Anne Heche 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' Sunday After Organ Recipient Found, Rep Confirms
UPDATE: Anne Heche has been taken off life support. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," the star's rep told PEOPLE on Sunday evening. Two days after PEOPLE confirmed that the 53-year-old actress died from injuries sustained in a recent car crash, a rep for Heche confirmed to PEOPLE that an organ recipient match was made and she would be removed from life support Sunday.
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
Travis Barker is showing off his multitasking skills!. On Friday, Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the Blink-182 drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best. "Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of...
Chase Stokes Says World Lost a 'Beautiful Soul' After Death of His' Outer Banks' Stand-In
Chase Stokes is asking people not to drink and drive after the death of his Outer Banks stand-in. In a message specifically to younger fans of the Netflix series, the actor spoke on the devastation that the death of crew member Alexander "AJ" Jennings caused. "Get in an Uber, do...
Martha Stewart Gushes Over 'Charming Boy' Pete Davidson After Viral Meme: 'The Son I Never Had'
Martha Stewart is keeping it strictly platonic (and maybe maternal) with Pete Davidson. The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 81, laughed off a recent meme that suggested she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were dating after a source told PEOPLE last week that he and Kim Kardashian called it quits.
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road. In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of her and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job. "Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
Part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All, airing Sunday, will reveal that not one but two couples from season 9 are expecting babies this fall. The first to reveal the happy news is Kara and Guillermo. "We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married,...
