Movies

The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
People

A Look Back at Anne Heche's Watershed Relationship with Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres' relationship was a groundbreaking one. In 1997, Heche — who died on Friday after sustaining fatal injuries from a fiery car crash — made headlines for her relationship with DeGeneres, 64. At the time, the two stars were one of the first openly gay female couples in Hollywood.
TheDailyBeast

The ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Team Already Fears Racist Backlash Against Cast

This fall will provide a hearty feast for all fans of fantasy. If HBO’s new Game of Thrones saga House of Dragon or Star Wars’ latest epic Andor on Disney+ weren’t enough to whet your appetite there’s going to be Prime Video’s upcoming addition to the Lord of the Rings universe to binge on, too. The already record-breaking series is gearing up to launch this September, and in a new tell-all with TIME magazine, the cast and creators dished on their fears, hopes, and excitements for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.While most fans of J. R....
People

Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard is willing to go blonde again for a Marvel cameo. The Jurassic World Dominion actress tells PEOPLE that, now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back past Spider-Man alums to reprise their roles in the current franchise, she's willing to be Gwen Stacy once again. Howard played the role of Peter Parker's potential romantic interest in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 back in 2007 opposite Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson.
People

Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos

Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, the youngest of five children. Her family moved often in her early years, eventually settling in New Jersey, where 12-year-old Heche went to work at a local dinner theater. Her dad died of AIDS when she was 13, and in her 2001 memoir, the actress accused him of sexual abuse. "I had a bad family life," she once told PEOPLE. "I went in search of a great one."
People

Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'

Johnny Depp is stepping behind the camera for the first time in over two decades as director of the upcoming film Modigliani. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor will direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, co-produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. This is the second time Depp has been in the role of director for a feature film: He made his directorial debut with 1997's The Brave, which he also starred in alongside Marlon Brando.
People

'Shantaram' First Look: See Charlie Hunnam in the New Apple TV+ Show and Find Out When It Premieres

Apple TV+'s take on Shantaram will debut on Oct. 14. Based on the 2005 book of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows the life of fugitive Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) as he settles into a life of crime in Bombay, India. The first three installments of the 12-episode series will premiere in mid-October with subsequent episodes airing each Friday through December.
People

Anne Heche 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' Sunday After Organ Recipient Found, Rep Confirms

UPDATE: Anne Heche has been taken off life support. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," the star's rep told PEOPLE on Sunday evening. Two days after PEOPLE confirmed that the 53-year-old actress died from injuries sustained in a recent car crash, a rep for Heche confirmed to PEOPLE that an organ recipient match was made and she would be removed from life support Sunday.
