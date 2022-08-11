Read full article on original website
Voice of America
South Africa’s Defense Minister in Russia for Security Conference
Cape Town — South Africa's Defense Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia for a Moscow-hosted conference on international security. The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces there are occupying Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa in part to try to win more African support against Russia's invasion.
Voice of America
Russian Forces Shell Eastern, Southern Ukraine
Ukraine’s military reported Monday heavy shelling by Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region, as well as in areas in southern Ukraine, including towns around Kherson and Mykolaiv. The report from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces also cited tank fire and aerial attacks in towns to the...
Voice of America
Fighting Intensifies Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant
Tensions remain high around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of repeatedly firing rockets at the facility, threatening a nuclear accident. Ukrainian forces will target Russians troops who shoot at the plant or from it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Saturday night...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 15
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 12:25 p.m.: Norway’s exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.
Voice of America
Zaporizhzhia, the Nuclear Plant in the Eye of the War in Ukraine
London — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been shelled in recent days, opening up the possibility of a grave accident about 500 kilometers from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. On Thursday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on...
Voice of America
Cameroon Blames War in Ukraine for Food Price Spikes
Yaounde, Cameroon — Officials in Cameroon are urging people to eat local foods instead of imports, following protests over shortages and price spikes caused in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Paul Biya last week ordered ministers to explain to the public that Russia’s Black Sea blockade,...
Voice of America
Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations of Firing at Nuclear Plant
The United Nations is calling for immediate access to a nuclear power plant as Russia and Ukraine again Friday accused the other of firing weapons near the plant. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired more than 40 rockets at the city of Marhanets, which is across the Dnieper River from the power plant.
Voice of America
Putin Says Russia, North Korea to Expand Bilateral Relations – KCNA
Seoul, South Korea — Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Voice of America
First Humanitarian Food Aid Set to Leave Ukraine for Africa
A U.N.-chartered vessel being loaded with grain is set to transport the first shipment of humanitarian food from Ukraine to Africa. The vessel, which docked in Ukraine Friday, will carry 23,000 tons of grain bound for Ethiopia. It’s part of a U.N.-backed plan to move grain trapped by Russia’s war on Ukraine and to help relieve a global food crisis.
Voice of America
Report: Russian Disinformation Spreading Widely Online
Russian disinformation is spreading fast and wide on the internet even though major Russian news organizations remain banned in some countries. A new report finds the Russian government has been able to get around the bans by finding new places online to publish its desired messaging. The report was based...
Voice of America
How ISKP Has Affected Afghanistan, Regional Security in Taliban-Ruled Country
Islamabad, Pakistan — In the 12 months since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over control of the South Asian nation, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), the IS terror outfit’s regional affiliate, remains a formidable armed actor, experts say. They also say the...
Voice of America
Rival Iraq Protests Underscore Inter-Shiite Power Struggle
Baghdad — Supporters of Iran-backed Shiite groups rallied in Baghdad on Friday to denounce their rivals, followers of an influential Shiite cleric who stormed the parliament last month and have since been holding a sit-in outside the assembly building in the Iraqi capital. The rivalry between the two sides...
Voice of America
Angry China Stages More Drills Near Taiwan as US Lawmakers Visit
BEIJING/TAIPEI — China's military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, in what Beijing said was an infringement of its sovereignty. The five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived...
Voice of America
Taliban Announce Public Holiday in Afghanistan to Mark Retaking of Power
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban have declared Monday a “national holiday” to mark one year since they retook power from the then international-backed government amid the precipitous withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops. The Taliban takeover was swift, hardly facing any resistance from U.S.-trained security...
Voice of America
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Posed Rare Security Challenges, Experts Say
WASHINGTON — The seizure of classified U.S. government documents from Donald Trump's sprawling Mar-a-Lago retreat spotlights the ongoing national security concerns presented by the former president, and the home he dubbed the Winter White House, some security experts say. Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the...
