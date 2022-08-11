Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Oak Creek
The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash near Ace Industrial Drive and College Avenue Sunday evening, Oak Creek police said.
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing: 2 seriously injured near 6th and Orchard
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 15 near S. 6th Street and W. Orchard on the city's south side. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victims. The victims, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained serious...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned
More than four miles of fencing will go up Monday along the concrete-lined Milwaukee drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where a 10-year-old boy, his father and a neighbor drowned in June. The boy went after a soccer ball and was swept away by the raging water.
Three injured after motorcycle strikes pedestrian
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Missing Caledonia man found safe
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for 85-year-old Donald Heider of Caledonia. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen walking in the area of 3 Mile Road and Coachlight Drive around 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 15. Anyone with information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee motorcycle crash involving pedestrian; 3 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian near 27th and Howard on the city's south side around 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 12. The driver of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a...
spectrumnews1.com
Continual fires at vacant mall strain Milwaukee Fire Department
MILWAUKEE — Firefighters in Milwaukee have responded to multiple fires within the last month at the Northridge Mall, as a legal battle continues over the property. Chief Aaron Lipski said the fires at the vacant mall are putting a strain on the Milwaukee Fire Department. He said when the...
WISN
Milwaukee woman killed in double shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in Milwaukee. Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Buffum and Clarke streets. The victim, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. Medics rushed a 39-year-old Milwaukee man to the hospital. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee leaves 3 wounded
GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America is working with local authorities to find the offenders responsible for a drive-by shooting Sunday night at the Gurnee theme park. Police said three people were injured when people in a white sedan opened fire in the Six Flags parking lot around 7:50 p.m. and then sped off.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'Fill the Boat' Food Drive for those 'that need it most'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Helping those in need stay afloat was the goal of a "Fill the Boat" Food Drive in Brookfield Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. The fundraiser took place at St. John Vianney Parish, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council. The drive featured the council's iconic...
WISN
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbutku, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Ten years since an African immigrant was shot and killed outside a Riverwest club, no arrests have been made. Abraham Assana's wife said she's no longer focused on finding the person who killed him. Abraham Assana would have wanted to spend a Sunday surrounded by family and friends.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 79th and Courtland, 'neighbor dispute'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 40, was shot near 79th and Courtland Sunday morning, Aug. 14. Police said this stemmed from a "dispute between neighbors." The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive.
Six people shot in separate incidents overnight in Milwaukee
MPD said it's investigating several shootings that happened overnight. A total of six people were shot in five separate incidents, spanning from 10:50 p.m. until 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police block streets near 18th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on scene near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening, Aug. 11. FOX6 News crews at the scene reported police blocking off Greenfield between 16th and 20th. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for details on this incident, and we have crews at the scene, awaiting...
