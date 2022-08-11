Read full article on original website
Jeremy Clarkson’s “Big Pig” Dies From Heat After Presenter’s Ridicule of Heatwave
In a recent Twitter post, Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that one of his Diddly Squat Farm pigs has died in the heat of the heatwave that swept the country at the beginning of the week. This came moments after he’d ridiculed the media for talking about the “extreme heat” and expressing its potential dangers.
Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits
Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
This Is What Kaleb Cooper Of Clarkson’s Farm Drives: What Car Does Jeremy Clarkson’s Right-Hand Man Drive?
Clarkson’s Farm didn’t only bring us an insight into the reality of the farming industry, the expected Jeremy Clarkson wit, and planning permission woes. It also introduced us to 22-year-old farmer and contractor, Kaleb Cooper. Cooper has received a lot of media attention since the first series of...
Clarkson’s Farm: Kaleb Cooper Corrected By Agent After Instagram Blunder
The first series of Clarkson’s Farm introduced us to Jeremy Clarkson’s right-hand man, Kaleb Cooper. He became a fan favourite overnight with his quick remarks and hilarious way of putting Clarkson in his place. Since the release of the first season of the show, Cooper has bagged himself...
Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Faces Strangest Issue Yet: “It Could Take A Couple Of Months”
Diddly Squat Farm and its owner Jeremy Clarkson have been in headlines since his farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, began last year. The farm has come up against a number of roadblocks such as council rejections to planned expansion, complaints from its neighbours, and even a prank by TV hosts Ant and Dec. But now Diddly Squat faces its strangest issue yet.
