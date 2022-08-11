ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Has ‘Beef’ with NFL Over ‘Shanahat’ Ban

By Nick Geddes
 4 days ago
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is very particular about what hat sits atop his head.

But now the NFL – which in this case you can label the “No Fun League” – is trying to regulate which hat Shanahan can wear. Shanahan has often worn the same hat since 2019, a 49ers red cap featuring the team’s logo embroidered on the front. Dubbed the “Shanahat,” it appears Shanahan’s preferred lid will stay in the past.

Speaking with KNBR 680‘s “Murph & Mac” on Wednesday, Shanahan said he has “beef” with the NFL over Hatgate.

“I have such beef with them right now,” Shanahan said. “It’s a tough issue going on. They won’t let me pick out my own [hat]. They won’t let me wear any one that’s from a [previous] year, so I can’t wear like an older one. I’ve got to wear the new ones that they give this year. Unfortunately, there’s none I like wearing. Hopefully, we can figure it out or wait until Salute to Service. … It’s just deals. I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, I’m upset about it.”

Shanahan created the hat concept with New Era, the official cap sponsor of the NFL.

“It’s just deals,” Shanahan said. “I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, trust me, I’m upset about it.”

Kyle Shanahan Has Bigger Things to Worry About as 2022 Season Nears

Shanahan’s hat issues frustrate him, though he and the 49ers have something far more important to worry about as the 2022 season gets underway. Jimmy Garoppolo – San Francisco’s starting quarterback since 2017 – is still on the team.

And that certainly wasn’t the plan.

The expectation was that Garoppolo would be moved this offseason as the team turns its focus to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Garoppolo’s offseason shoulder surgery, however, thinned out his trade market. San Francisco listed Garoppolo No. 4 on the first unofficial depth chart, confirming what both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said last month: this is Lance’s team.

“We have moved on to Trey,” Shanahan said. “We’re starting camp out this way.”

Lynch elaborated on the Garoppolo situation, saying both sides are working towards a positive conclusion.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job,” Lynch said. “Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved.”

Cutting or trading Garoppolo would save the 49ers $25.55 million in salary cap space.

