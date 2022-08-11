Read full article on original website
Related
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Has Not One, But Two Native Cactus Species
Growing up and spending most of my life in Michigan I thought I knew a lot about the Mitten state. But I recently learned something that blew my mind. Michigan has not one, but two native cactus species. Did You Know Michigan Has Not One But Two Native Cactus Species.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Taking you back to the Ice Ages: The history of mastodons in Michigan
A young mastodon’s bones were recently discovered in Kent City. While this finding may seem surprising to many, it’s not unusual to some people in Michigan.
Detroit News
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
nbc25news.com
Deadline approaching for deer permits
FLINT, Mich - The deadline is quickly approaching for hunters to get their deer permits. The deadline is Monday, August 15. The Michigan DNR says you can get a universal antlerless license over the counter without an application. It will cost you five dollars to apply.
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
nbc25news.com
Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint
FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
nbc25news.com
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life bought in Shelby Township
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was...
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
Comments / 3