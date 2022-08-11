ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 46 Charlotte

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Deadline approaching for deer permits

FLINT, Mich - The deadline is quickly approaching for hunters to get their deer permits. The deadline is Monday, August 15. The Michigan DNR says you can get a universal antlerless license over the counter without an application. It will cost you five dollars to apply.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

