Accidents

Rescue divers blocked by debris in effort to rescue miners trapped for eight days

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A rmy divers in Mexico have been blocked by debris in their attempts to rescue a group of miners who have been trapped in a flooded coal mine for more than a week.

Divers initiated their first rescue attempt on Thursday with the goal of evaluating the conditions of the mine and assessing whether it would be safe enough to conduct a rescue mission. Two military divers attempted to enter the flooded shaft after a miner and rescue diver submerged four times to clear out debris, but they were unable to get inside, according to Reuters.

"It had been blocked," Defense Minister Luis Cresencio told reporters on Thursday. "There is no space to move forward. There are obstructions. ... There are still some planks of wood. Even with their lights to see inside, they don't have the necessary visibility to identify what they're finding.”

A group of 10 miners were trapped inside the mine, located in the border state of Coahuila, on Aug. 3 after a tunnel wall collapsed and triggered massive flooding inside the underground mine. Workers above ground recalled hearing a loud noise accompanied by a jet of air that burst from the mine’s opening.

Workers raced to the mine to throw down a rope, and they were able to extract five miners before three wells were flooded with water. Rescue teams have successfully pumped water out of the flooded area and reduced the depths, which initially topped 100 feet, the outlet reported.

"We are strategically putting pumps in each of these wells to be able to extract the greatest amount of water and have immediate access to the mines and rescue the miners as soon as possible," said National Coordinator of Civil Protection Laura Velazquez, according to CNN.

One of the rescued workers, Fernando Pompa, told local reporters he was hauled out of the mine in a cart after the mine began flooding.

The mine where the incident occurred has been in operation since January and “does not have a history of complaints for any type of anomaly,” according to the country’s secretary of labor and social welfare. It’s not clear if there were safety problems that caused the collapse, and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said investigations into the matter would occur after the miners are rescued.

Rescue teams will continue attempts to enter the mine safely as officials work to determine whether the miners are still alive. Mexican officials debated for days whether to send rescue crews into the tunnels, noting the high water levels could make it too dangerous for divers.

Even if enough water is extracted, it could still be impossible for rescue divers to find the miners in the collapsed, mud-filled tunnels, officials said last week.

