ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Wizards' new 'classic' jerseys don't really feel like classics — they're just old

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wiJb_0hDhfrlY00

Alright, y’all. Maybe it’s just me. Maybe I’m just being a party-pooper here because of how disappointing the Wizards’ last season was in every respect. Between the Bradley Beal trade rumor chaos and the Spencer Dinwiddie… thing and, well, everything else, it’s super easy to be down on this team.

But I just cannot seem to catch a vibe with the team’s new “classic” edition look for next season.

The Wizards are bringing back the old white, blue and gold look they wore through the ’90s into the 2010s. These jerseys were around for a decent amount of time — two decades, really. And the team pretty much stunk throughout most of that time. But there were some fun times, for sure.

So I guess that’s why they’re back? Anyway, here goes the look.

Look. Are these uniforms clean? Sure. Absolutely. In fact, I might wear one.

But was anyone out there really clamoring for these? Are they really classic? I don’t think so. How can they be considered classic when players who wore these are still active in the NBA? Like, are we really nostalgic about the Kwame Brown Wizards era, y’all? Come on.

This is the NBA’s jersey problem rearing its head once again. They doesn’t really feel “classic” to me as much as they feel like old jerseys.

It’s like bumping into one of your old high school friends at the grocery store, right? Like, “Oh, hey! Nice to see you! What’ve you been up to? It’s been years, dude. Remember that one time we got a 12 percent on that science fair project? Totally bombed that one.”

But then, after you get through those memories, there’s nothing really left to talk about. You kind of just want to bail out of the convo, but you realize it’s only been three minutes, and now it’s getting mad awkward, and you also wish you never made eye contact.

These jerseys are that high school friend. But they’re here to stay this time, I guess. At least for this year.

Maybe I’m complaining too much because most people seem to like these anyway.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Me? I feel something like this.

Maybe I’m just a hater, though ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sylvia Fowles received a heartfelt standing ovation to end her career and basketball fans were so emotional

Sylvia Fowles will forever be remembered as a basketball icon. If you ever decide to recite Fowles’ career achievements, you might want to take a few extra breaths. A WNBA MVP. Two WNBA titles. Two WNBA Finals MVPs. (Takes a breath) Eight All-Star selections. Four Defensive Player of the Year awards. (Takes another breath) The only player in WNBA history to record at least 4,000 rebounds (!).
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Umair Khan
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Bradley Beal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him

The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy