The Wizards' new 'classic' jerseys don't really feel like classics — they're just old

Alright, y’all. Maybe it’s just me. Maybe I’m just being a party-pooper here because of how disappointing the Wizards’ last season was in every respect. Between the Bradley Beal trade rumor chaos and the Spencer Dinwiddie… thing and, well, everything else, it’s super easy to be down on this team.

But I just cannot seem to catch a vibe with the team’s new “classic” edition look for next season.

The Wizards are bringing back the old white, blue and gold look they wore through the ’90s into the 2010s. These jerseys were around for a decent amount of time — two decades, really. And the team pretty much stunk throughout most of that time. But there were some fun times, for sure.

So I guess that’s why they’re back? Anyway, here goes the look.

Look. Are these uniforms clean? Sure. Absolutely. In fact, I might wear one.

But was anyone out there really clamoring for these? Are they really classic? I don’t think so. How can they be considered classic when players who wore these are still active in the NBA? Like, are we really nostalgic about the Kwame Brown Wizards era, y’all? Come on.

This is the NBA’s jersey problem rearing its head once again. They doesn’t really feel “classic” to me as much as they feel like old jerseys.

It’s like bumping into one of your old high school friends at the grocery store, right? Like, “Oh, hey! Nice to see you! What’ve you been up to? It’s been years, dude. Remember that one time we got a 12 percent on that science fair project? Totally bombed that one.”

But then, after you get through those memories, there’s nothing really left to talk about. You kind of just want to bail out of the convo, but you realize it’s only been three minutes, and now it’s getting mad awkward, and you also wish you never made eye contact.

These jerseys are that high school friend. But they’re here to stay this time, I guess. At least for this year.

Maybe I’m complaining too much because most people seem to like these anyway.

Me? I feel something like this.

Maybe I’m just a hater, though ¯\_(ツ)_/¯