Tower of Fantasy codes: All active promo codes in August 2022

Dark Crystal and other in-game resources are necessary in Tower of Fantasy to get access to new characters, weapons, and upgrade materials. Some of these resources and currencies can be collected in the game, while others can only be obtained through real-money purchases. Free and easy to get, on the other hand, are additional supplies via promo codes.

The following promo codes for Tower of Fantasy are active in August 2022:

ILOVETOF – redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP)

– redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP) TOF666 – redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP)

– redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP) TOF888 – redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP)

Redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy promo codes can currently only be redeemed in-game, there is no function for this on the official website yet. So first start the game, log in, and follow these steps to get your hands on those goodies:

In the game world click on the gift icon in the menu bar on the top right. Select the Exchange tab on the left side of the screen. Enter the promo code in the provided field and confirm it.

After that, you will receive the free rewards via an in-game message in your inbox, you just need to collect them. This is how you get to the mailbox:

Open the menu with Escape or by clicking on the icon in the upper right corner. Open the Friends tab. Click on the Mailbox tab in the upper right corner. Click on individual messages or use the “Claim All” function in the bottom left corner.

Expired codes in Tower of Fantasy

Currently, there are no expired codes from the release version.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.