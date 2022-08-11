ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tower of Fantasy codes: All active promo codes in August 2022

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Dark Crystal and other in-game resources are necessary in Tower of Fantasy to get access to new characters, weapons, and upgrade materials. Some of these resources and currencies can be collected in the game, while others can only be obtained through real-money purchases. Free and easy to get, on the other hand, are additional supplies via promo codes.

The following promo codes for Tower of Fantasy are active in August 2022:

  • ILOVETOF – redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP)
  • TOF666 – redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP)
  • TOF888 – redeem code for rewards (limited, redeem ASAP)

Redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxWYt_0hDhfjwy00

Tower of Fantasy promo codes can currently only be redeemed in-game, there is no function for this on the official website yet. So first start the game, log in, and follow these steps to get your hands on those goodies:

  1. In the game world click on the gift icon in the menu bar on the top right.
  2. Select the Exchange tab on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the promo code in the provided field and confirm it.

After that, you will receive the free rewards via an in-game message in your inbox, you just need to collect them. This is how you get to the mailbox:

  1. Open the menu with Escape or by clicking on the icon in the upper right corner.
  2. Open the Friends tab.
  3. Click on the Mailbox tab in the upper right corner.
  4. Click on individual messages or use the “Claim All” function in the bottom left corner.

Expired codes in Tower of Fantasy

Currently, there are no expired codes from the release version.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Codes#Video Game
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy