Orlando police searching for shooter after man found lying in road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they found a man shot in the middle of a road. Police were called out to Signal Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When officers arrived they found the...
cw34.com
Sheriff: 'Special place in hell' for Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in central Florida is accused of drowning her own Chihuahua, then leaving its body on the couch for days. "There is a special place in hell for this woman," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "Until she gets there, she's going to rot in our jail."
click orlando
Missing 19-year-old found by Altamonte Springs police
The Altamonte Springs Police Department has found a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Police were looking for Summer Dowling, who was reported missing after leaving her house on foot earlier on Sunday. Police said Dowling was located at the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
Orlando woman charged with murder in ‘domestic’ homicide, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators with the Orlando Police Department have made an arrest for the death of a man found murdered back in November. Police say they responded to the 700 block of South Ivey Lane on November 30, 2021 for reports of a man who was found unconscious and not breathing.
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
3 hurt including 2 firefighters after serious crash involving fire truck in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Crews responded to a serious crash that involved a fire truck in Brevard County. The crash happened around 10:14 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 1 in Mims. The fire truck was heavily damaged and the other car was crushed. Officials said two firefighters and the driver of...
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
wogx.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men
Two men accused of assaulting a teenager in Seminole County are each facing felony charges. Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were recorded on video by Jermaine Jones during an altercation and it quickly became viral.
fox35orlando.com
Wife of Florida man shot on SR-408 demands answers in search for husband's killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been one month since a man was shot and killed on State Road 408 in Orlando. The family of 46-year-old Tremain Hepburn gathered at his memorial on Thursday, frustrated with the Orlando Police Department. "We need to know like they’re working or not. I don’t...
click orlando
$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Open Investigation After Alleged Transgender Student Attack on Female Student in School Restroom
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department announced that they have opened an investigation over an alleged incident at Johnson Middle School that involved a transgender student assaulting a female student in one of the restrooms at Johnson Middle School over the summer. The investigation...
Orlando police investigating early morning shooting near community center
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating an early morning shooting near the Holden Heights Community Center. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 20th Street and Rio Grande Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they found a...
Driver fatally hit by SUV while checking truck near Bartow
A truck driver was killed Friday morning after being hit by car on US-17 near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
westorlandonews.com
Cannabis, MDMA, THC Gummies Found During Orlando Traffic Stop
Last week, an Orlando Police Officer of the East Evenings Alpha squad was on proactive patrol in the area of Crystal Lake Dr. During a traffic stop, the following was discovered: 163g of cannabis, 15g of MDMA, several bags containing THC gummies and several drug paraphernalia items. Here’s a picture of what was taken by OPD:
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gunpoint in Orange County shopping center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
Pedestrian killed in Merritt Island crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A person crossing a busy Brevard County road was struck and killed Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 6 a.m., troopers responded to North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue on Merritt Island. Investigators said the crash involved an adult pedestrian, a Jeep...
