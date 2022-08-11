ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

Missing 19-year-old found by Altamonte Springs police

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has found a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Police were looking for Summer Dowling, who was reported missing after leaving her house on foot earlier on Sunday. Police said Dowling was located at the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Cannabis, MDMA, THC Gummies Found During Orlando Traffic Stop

Last week, an Orlando Police Officer of the East Evenings Alpha squad was on proactive patrol in the area of Crystal Lake Dr. During a traffic stop, the following was discovered: 163g of cannabis, 15g of MDMA, several bags containing THC gummies and several drug paraphernalia items. Here’s a picture of what was taken by OPD:
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pedestrian killed in Merritt Island crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A person crossing a busy Brevard County road was struck and killed Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 6 a.m., troopers responded to North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue on Merritt Island. Investigators said the crash involved an adult pedestrian, a Jeep...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL

