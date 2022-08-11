ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland vs. Czechia live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, World Junior Hockey Championship

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
Finland will meet Czechia in the World Junior Championship on Thursday afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton. This is the second game for both teams in this tournament with Finland knocking off Latvia 6-1 in their first game. As for Czechia, they were able to hold off Slovakia 5-4 on Tuesday as both squads go for their second win of the tourney.

This will be a good one for hockey fans, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action today:

Finland vs. Czechia

  • When: Thursday, August 11
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

2022 IIHF Schedule

Aug. 17: Quarterfinals, TBD

Aug. 19: Semifinals, TBD

Aug. 20: Bronze/Gold Medal Games, TBD

Hockey Odds and Betting Lines

World Junior Championship odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Finland (-500) vs. Czechia (+320)

O/U: 6

Want some action on World Juniors? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

