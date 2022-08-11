Tower of Fantasy: How to earn Dark Crystals

To obtain additional characters and weapons through Special Orders in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll need more Gold, Black, and Red Nuclei. In the long run, one of the most reliable ways to get these cores is to buy them in the HOT store using Dark Crystals.

Dark Crystals are therefore one of the most important resources in Tower of Fantasy and should always be high on your priority list. This guide will show you all the ways to get your hands on as many Dark Crystals as possible.

Exploration and Story

Tower of Fantasy offers an elaborate storyline and numerous side missions, on top of exploring the planet Aida. All the related activities will provide you with Dark Crystal as you achieve progress.

Achievements

Collect a certain number of cooking ingredients, kill named bosses, and steel yourself with more equipment – all these activities are associated with milestones or achievements. These pour out a small number of Dark Crystals each, which add up over time.

Chronicle

The Chronicle is where you check the story and exploration progress you’ve made so far. There are also milestones here that provide you with Dark Crystals once you claim them.

Chests

Supply chests, which can be found all over the map, also contain Dark Crystals along with numerous materials. Sometimes you can even find additional nuclei in them. Check out this handy guide with all the nucleus locations on Astra Island.

Level Packs

It’s a long way to level 80 – fortunately! Because after every fifth level a package with numerous items beckons you as a reward, amongst which Dark Crystals can also be found.

Activities

Events and special in-game activities additionally help out your crystal income.

Login Reward

If you log in every day, you should not forget to check in on the daily login page and claim your reward for showing up. On one day each week you’ll pack some Dark Crystals for your efforts.

Weekly Pass

Every week Tower of Fantasy offers you a kind of free mini-battle pass. It lets you earn the experience points for the actual Battle Pass and tops it off with other rewards like Dark Crystals. Just complete the tasks you’re given below the weekly pass to progress.

Apex League

Among the challenges that you can unlock as you progress through the game, there is one activity that is solely for earning Dark Crystals: the Apex League. Here you’ll have to face tough enemies all by yourself to claw your way to victory and a bunch of currency.

Events

At launch, a promotion is running in which you are supposed to follow the developers on social media. Dark Crystal beckons as a reward. It is expected that there will be many such promotions over the coming weeks and months, so be on the lookout for them.

Purchases

This is a free-to-play game – of course, this means that the developer wants to entice you with offers to spend some money after all.

Battle Pass

One of the offers that can be bought with real money is the Battle Pass. It works like other examples of its kind and includes Dark Crystal, among other things. Although you get a few crystals in the free version of the pass, more are available in the paid variant.

Daily Supply

If you buy the premium currency Tanium with real money, then you can use it to subscribe to a Daily Supply pack. These packs contain various items and materials, and also provide a steady stream of Dark Crystals. If you’re confused about all the currencies the game is offering, check this currency explainer where we list all the available currencies in Tower of Fantasy and tell you what they do.

Codes can net you additional Dark Crystals, so make sure you check our Tower of Fantasy codes page to not miss a beat.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.