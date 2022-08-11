Read full article on original website
BET
Black Rochester Firefighter Says Supervisor Pressured Him To Attend Racist Party That Mocked Juneteenth
A Black firefighter in the Rochester, N.Y., Fire Department says he intends to sue the department and city over his supervisor allegedly pressuring him to attend a party in July that mocked Juneteenth and displayed racist imagery. Local station WRGB reports that Jerrod Jones, a 14-year department veteran, announced his...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
Black Firefighter Says His Captain Took Him To Racist Party While On The Job
The firefighter said the party included Juneteenth flags and fried chicken buckets and was in "one of the city’s most affluent communities.”
Rochester firefighters respond to 2 fires on Steele St. and Lyell Ave.
Officials said there were no injuries reported in either incident.
Rochester residents say they won’t tolerate crime wave at Stop The Violence event
People like George Alexander and his granddaughter trickled into Parcel 5 and the Highland Bowl to send out positive vibes to show Rochester that they can't tolerate crime.
Community picnic, health screenings at Memorial AME Zion Church
The event took place at the church on Clarissa Street in the Corn Hill District.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
WHEC TV-10
RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
iheart.com
Carelessly Discarded Smoking Material Causes Rooftop Fire on Lyell Ave
Rochester firefighters say carelessly discarded smoking material caused a fire on the roof of a food service equipment business. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at Main-Ford General Supply on Lyell Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, but heavy smoke in the building had to be cleared with several...
Rochester’s International Plaza holds Dominican Day celebration
Site Manager Lisandra Mandez said she is excited to see diversity, unity, and tolerance celebrated through cultural arts and expressions.
All The Smoke: Black Firefighter In Rochester Outs Captain Who Forced Him To Attend Racist Juneteenth Party
We expect the police to harbor racism but racist firefighters aren’t something that we hear a whole lot about. Today, we hear about it. According to a WHAM report, a Black firefighter in Rochester, New York has outed his captain
Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday
A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
wxxinews.org
Construction work causing detours for northbound drivers on State St. in Rochester
Drivers in downtown Rochester have a relatively major change to deal with because of a recent detour. On Monday, City of Rochester officials said that State Street, between Broad and Allen Streets, is now one-way only for southbound traffic through late November. Detours are posted for northbound traffic and officials...
13 WHAM
Host of alleged racist Juneteenth party has given to both Democratic and GOP candidates
Rochester, N.Y. — The man and wife accused of hosting a party that a Rochester firefighter says was racist and misogynistic has made contributions to local candidates for office, including Mayor Malik Evans. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a dentist, and his wife, Mary, allegedly hosted the party last month at...
Firefighter to talk about being “forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party”
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Rochester firefighter who filed a complaint against his captain accusing the captain of forcing him and others to attend what he calls a Juneteenth spoof party while on duty is planning to talk publicly about the incident for the first time Thursday in front of City Hall. The firefighter […]
WHEC TV-10
Music Festival brought people back to Park Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Although the Park Ave Fest was canceled this year, the street still saw some celebration this summer. The Park Ave Music Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday, and many people were out to listen to live music. Organizers said that they wanted to celebrate local bands, while...
Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver
A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
Police searching for missing vulnerable male in Rochester
Rochester police reported that Wolff suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
WHEC TV-10
Local group hits streets to call for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
