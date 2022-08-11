ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Smith
iheart.com

Carelessly Discarded Smoking Material Causes Rooftop Fire on Lyell Ave

Rochester firefighters say carelessly discarded smoking material caused a fire on the roof of a food service equipment business. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at Main-Ford General Supply on Lyell Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, but heavy smoke in the building had to be cleared with several...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS News

Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday

A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Private Party#African Americans#Fire Department#Black Americans#Rfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

Music Festival brought people back to Park Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Although the Park Ave Fest was canceled this year, the street still saw some celebration this summer. The Park Ave Music Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday, and many people were out to listen to live music. Organizers said that they wanted to celebrate local bands, while...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver

A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local group hits streets to call for change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy