Trinity County, TX

Employees of Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC recently delivered eight trauma kits to the Corrigan Police Department, along with other lifesaving materials from North American Rescue to go inside each of the department’s patrol units. When seconds matter, the trauma kits will allow for faster response in case of specific medical emergencies. (l-r) Detective Jason Porter, Corporal Fitzpatrick Foster, Officer Jonathan Reynolds, Director of Projects and Construction Marty Neiswender, Director of Human Resources Sherry Hughes, Chief of Police Darrell Gibson and City Manager Darrian Hudman. (Not pictured) Occupational Health Nurse Stephanie Reynolds. “The Corrigan Police Department would like to sincerely thank Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC for their generous donation to our department. We appreciate your efforts to help our officers make our community a safer place,” Porter said. Courtesy photos.
Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
Crews battle two wildfires in Trinity County area

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling two grass fires in Trinity County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said a wildfire in the area of FM 355 on the old Fountain Creek deer lease reignited Tuesday after catching fire initially Monday night.
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
Public Safety
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
