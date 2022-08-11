Read full article on original website
Employees of Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC recently delivered eight trauma kits to the Corrigan Police Department, along with other lifesaving materials from North American Rescue to go inside each of the department’s patrol units. When seconds matter, the trauma kits will allow for faster response in case of specific medical emergencies. (l-r) Detective Jason Porter, Corporal Fitzpatrick Foster, Officer Jonathan Reynolds, Director of Projects and Construction Marty Neiswender, Director of Human Resources Sherry Hughes, Chief of Police Darrell Gibson and City Manager Darrian Hudman. (Not pictured) Occupational Health Nurse Stephanie Reynolds. “The Corrigan Police Department would like to sincerely thank Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC for their generous donation to our department. We appreciate your efforts to help our officers make our community a safer place,” Porter said. Courtesy photos.
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
POLK COUNTY, Texas — A plane that crashed into Lake Livingston was pulled out of the water early Friday morning. The plane crashed around 5 p.m. Tuesday while trying to respond to wildfires in Polk County. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, multiple fires ignited in the area...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling two grass fires in Trinity County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said a wildfire in the area of FM 355 on the old Fountain Creek deer lease reignited Tuesday after catching fire initially Monday night.
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
LIVINGSTON, Texas — US Highway 190 West will be closed in the early morning hours of Friday as crews work to remove an aircraft that crashed in Lake Livingston earlier this week while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas Department of Transportation - Lufkin District said the...
UPDATE: There are four active fires in Polk County right now. Officials said the TNT fire is 60 acres large and is 50% contained. The 4762 blaze is 50 acres and 50% contained and the gate 6 fire is 100 acres large and 0% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. The 4758 fire is […]
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — According to Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Paula Capps has been found alive. Capps is alert and responsive. Capps was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington.
POLK COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston as it was responding to wildfires in Polk County. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday as the agency was assisting on multiple new wildfires...
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
UPDATE (8/12) – Paula Capps was found alive, alert and responsive, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in the Huntington area. Paula Capps, who police said suffers from […]
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash involving a truck carrying chickens has blocked both lanes of traffic on US 287 N, according to TxDOT. The truck turned over just north of FM 860, and officials are asking that caution be used in the area, and for people to seek an alternate route. An updated […]
