Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Miami Marlins will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Marlins have lost the first two games and will look to bounce back after a tough two games. As for the Phillies, they will be going for the sweep at home but will have a tough time going against Edward Cabrera.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

  • When: Thursday, August 11
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Miami Marlins (+130) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-160)

O/U: 7.5

