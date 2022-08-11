Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

The Miami Marlins will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Marlins have lost the first two games and will look to bounce back after a tough two games. As for the Phillies, they will be going for the sweep at home but will have a tough time going against Edward Cabrera.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Miami Marlins (+130) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-160)

O/U: 7.5

