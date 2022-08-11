Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
String of armed robberies under investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A trio of armed robberies within the span of a week is under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities say police responded to early morning robberies on Aug. 6, 9, and 10. The first incident last weekend took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment
ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on...
Five-car collision in Manchester, NJ sends 3 Ocean County residents to hospital
MANCHESTER — Two individuals were airlifted to a local hospital's trauma center following a multi-car crash in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Lacey Road. A third person was sent to the hospital by ambulance for injuries. According to Manchester police, a five-car collision occurred Sunday morning after the...
Boat hits lands and throws 3 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Three people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat, operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster with 8 people on board ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m.
NJ Transit train fatally hits teen in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A young victim died after being struck by an NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon. The No. 4749 train heading south had just left the Point Pleasant Beach station when it struck the juvenile at the Forman Avenue crossing, according to NJ Transit spokesman Everett Merrill. It was due into Bay Head at 4:36 p.m.
Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife were found dead at an adult community Friday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephen. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road at 7:05 a.m., Stephen confirmed on Friday evening.
Did Dr. Oz campaign crash Musikfest? It’s complicated (Opinion)
Ah, Dr. Oz. Controversy just seems to follow this guy like a starving stray cat. Sometimes even when it’s not warranted. But that’s in the eye of the beholder in the case of whether Dr. Oz obnoxiously crashed Pennsylvania’s Musikfest. Here’s the deal. New Jersey’s Mehmet Oz...
Hero NJ cop saves woman in wheelchair from house fire
The flames and smoke were tearing through the house in Hasbrouck Heights when the cops arrived. Police Officer Christopher Connors didn't hesitate to run into the home knowing there were people still inside. According to a report from the Daily Voice, the officer was met by an elderly family member...
NJ man sentenced to prison for bomb explosion at gym
GLOUCESTER CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Camden County man for setting off a homemade bomb at a gym. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of one count of malicious use of explosive materials. On Aug. 28,...
A Michaels is coming to Sussex County, NJ for the first time
Whenever a retail space sits empty for two years, it’s a good thing when it’s filled. T. he Bed Bath & Beyond in Newton at Hampton Plaza closed in 2020 during the pandemic after being listed by the parent company as an “underperforming location.” That was 13,366 square feet of retail space the town in Sussex County saw go dark.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
Morristown, NJ man gets 18 years for killing man with brick at train station
A Morristown man who robbed and killed a man at a train station in 2021 has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars. According to reports, Lamar Harris, 34, ate a meal with the victim before following him to the Morristown Train Station and attacking him with a brick. Law...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know
TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Bike NY is coming to Highlands, NJ for its epic Twin Lights Ride
It's that time of year when a huge New York-based event makes its way to the Great Garden State. Bike New York is crossing the bridges and tunnels for an epic bike ride here in New Jersey. The Twin Lights Ride is named for the historic Twin Light House in...
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Jersey City, NJ official had poor driving record before hit-and-run: report
JERSEY CITY — The reported hit-and-run of an UberEats bicyclist by a city councilwoman came two weeks shy of 19 years since her first documented driving offense, an analysis of public records has found. The Jersey Journal obtained nearly two decades' worth of driving records for Amy DeGise, who...
