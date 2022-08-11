TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

