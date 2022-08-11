ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet, TX

Comments / 0

fox7austin.com

2 killed in three-vehicle crash in East Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in east Travis County. ATCEMS reported medics were on scene of the crash that occurred just before 1 p.m. August 14 on N SH 130 between FM 969 and FM 973. A black Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound on SH 130 when DPS says it crossed over the median and struck a Ford pick-up traveling north on the driver's side.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night. ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight. Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist rescued after being pinned under vehicle on South Congress

AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle on South Congress Sunday morning. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews were called out at 11:10 a.m. August 14 to the scene at South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street where the motorcyclist was pinned under the vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
AUSTIN, TX
cun.news

Arrest made in Diana Lynn Pier murder investigation

Williamson County Detectives have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath from Pflugerville, TX. for the August 4, 2022, murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, TX. At approximately 3:00 am on August 13, 2022, Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County Detectives by the United States Marshals Office after being...
FLORENCE, TX
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Police Investigating Deadly Crash

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, San Marcos Police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road. The collision involved two vehicles, a white Kia and a silver Toyota Scion. The preliminary investigation found the Kia was traveling inbound on Hunter...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in rear-end crash on US 281 in Burnet County

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — One person died after their vehicle was rear-ended in a car crash in Burnet County Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash happened about half a mile north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. Troopers...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Hit and run crash kills Ft. Hood soldier

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one Ft. Hood soldier. Officers received a call about a motorcycle crash around 12:40 Saturday morning near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
AUSTIN, TX

