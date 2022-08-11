ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello man charged after allegedly slicing man’s face in grocery store parking lot

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
 4 days ago
Idaho State Journal

Man and juvenile seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road

POCATELLO — A man and juvenile were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that has shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and juvenile were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Inmate convicted in Bannock County walks away from worksite

The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Frangesh’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 6, 2020. His sentence was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029. People with information about Frangesh's whereabouts should call 911.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash

A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13. The man’s name was Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft. Idaho State Police are still looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer near McCammon

McCAMMON – A Bancroft man is dead after getting run over near McCammon. The collision happened Saturday about 11:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 58-year-old man, whose name was not released, was traveling westbound on...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

POLICE: Local mother charged with injuring baby born addicted to morphine, meth

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local woman has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say she gave birth to a baby boy in April that was suffering from opiate and amphetamine withdrawals. Lydia Anna Hernandez, of Pocatello, was criminally charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation that began in April, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday. Pocatello police began investigating...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed in crash on Interstate 84 after rolling vehicle

BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.1 in Minidoka County. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to an ISP news release. Police reports show a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Brush fire scorches several acres along I-15 in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Firefighters with help from road workers extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Friday afternoon. The blaze on the west side of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Chubbuck Road was reported by contractors working on the freeway around 2:30 p.m. Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters responded and had the fire mostly out in about 20 minutes. The brush fire scorched about five acres along...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four people arrested on felony drug-related charges following four separate local incidents

POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records. Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda...
POCATELLO, ID

