Indiana State

wrkf.org

Baton Rouge artist explores issues of climate change, housing and fragility in latest art exhibit

On Louisiana Considered, we learn why the state’s three abortion clinics are all planning to relocate. We also dive into a new art exhibit in Baton Rouge and hear about programs to expand breastfeeding knowledge and support. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

Water usage cuts anticipated for 7 Western states amid drought

Big cuts to water use are coming to seven Western states. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to devise plans to reduce their water consumption by 15% amid a worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin. The deadline for those plans looms this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrkf.org

All three Louisiana abortion clinics are leaving the state, staff say

Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff confirmed, after a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling Friday allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The moves will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time since 1974. “I'm just not ready...
LOUISIANA STATE
State
