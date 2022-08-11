Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge artist explores issues of climate change, housing and fragility in latest art exhibit
On Louisiana Considered, we learn why the state’s three abortion clinics are all planning to relocate. We also dive into a new art exhibit in Baton Rouge and hear about programs to expand breastfeeding knowledge and support. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
Over a dozen nursing homes could evacuate to facilities that failed state inspections
This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator. Ahead of hurricane season this year, Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans submitted a summary of its evacuation plan to the Louisiana Department of Health – just like the 93 other nursing homes in Louisiana’s most storm-prone parishes.
Water usage cuts anticipated for 7 Western states amid drought
Big cuts to water use are coming to seven Western states. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to devise plans to reduce their water consumption by 15% amid a worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin. The deadline for those plans looms this week.
All three Louisiana abortion clinics are leaving the state, staff say
Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics will relocate to other states, staff confirmed, after a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling Friday allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The moves will leave Louisiana without an abortion clinic for the first time since 1974. “I'm just not ready...
A primary election in Wyoming opens a rift between Republicans over the future of the country
Voters in Wyoming will decide the fate of Rep. Liz Cheney in Tuesday’s primary election. Cheney’s family name is revered in Wyoming, but her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection has threatened to end her career in Congress. While serving on...
