National gas price average drops below $4 a gallon
The national gas price average is dropping, however it can vary drastically depending on location. While the pump prices are dropping, they are still 81 cents higher than a year ago. Meanwhile, there is more evidence that inflation may have peaked back in June.Aug. 11, 2022.
rigzone.com
USA Gasoline Price Drops to Under $4
The U.S. regular average gasoline price dropped to under $4 per gallon on Thursday, according to the AAA gas prices website. Thursday’s average was $3.990 per gallon, down from the previous day’s average of $4.010 per gallon, Thursday’s week ago average of $4.139 per gallon and Thursday’s month ago average of $4.678 per gallon, the AAA site showed. Thursday’s year ago average was $3.185 per gallon, while the highest recorded average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. was seen on June 14 - at $5.016 per gallon - the AAA site highlighted.
The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990
Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices
Airfare and gas prices both dropped in July, allowing travelers to get more bang for their buck on end-of-summer vacations. Airline fares, which spiked in the spring and early summer, dropped 9.6% from June to July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. When adjusted for seasonality, the prices still dropped 7.8%.
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
rigzone.com
Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
Gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Brent oil futures could go as high as $130 per barrel, with retail gasoline prices in the US surging...
Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March
Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months - good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club. The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02...
goodmorningamerica.com
Inflation slows significantly as gas prices drop in July
Inflation data released on Wednesday revealed that price increases slowed in July, easing the strain on household budgets as the Federal Reserve fights inflation with a series of borrowing cost hikes. While still elevated, price hikes waned from the near-historic pace reached in June, giving hope to policymakers and consumers...
U.S. inflation outlook brightens as import prices drop, consumer sentiment rises
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and nonfuel costs, while consumers' one-year inflation outlook ebbed in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.
UK factory growth hits two year-low; oil drops; German retail sales in record fall – as it happened
British manufacturers suffer first drop in output in over two years in July, while retail sales in Germany slumped over 8% as inflation hit consumers
deseret.com
Gas dips below $4 in most of the country but Utah prices are still high
New data from AAA released Thursday pegs the average price of gas across the country at $3.99 per gallon, the first time the mark has dipped below $4 since March 5. While most of the country is comfortably below that $4 line, gas in Utah and much of the West remains significantly higher. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Beehive State was at $4.67 Thursday. Prices in California continue to lead the nation and now average $5.38 per gallon, according to AAA.
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
biztoc.com
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
Petrol prices ‘on course to dip below 160p a litre’
Prices at the petrol pump are on course to dip below 160p a litre thanks to plummeting wholesale rates, just weeks after hitting a record high, according to the AA.One forecourt in Belfast has already reached the benchmark, the AA said, with the rest of the UK set to follow suit in the coming weeks.Wholesale costs have fallen 30p from their June peak, which the motor group said should be passed on to consumers as quickly as possible to save families hundreds of pounds.Petrol currently averages 175.2p a litre and is due to fall below 175p by the weekend –...
Which US Region Has The Cheapest Electricity Prices?
According to information taken from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, this region continues to have the cheapest electricity prices in the country.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia expert says slight drop in rise in consumer prices isn't a 'sustainable trend'
(The Center Square) — The slight drop in the rise of consumer prices may only be a momentary bit of relief as federal policy could make matters worse, a Georgia nonprofit said. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers...
Energy Sec: Gas prices projected to fall to $3.78 by end of year
CNN’s Brianna Keilar asks Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm whether the worst of high gas prices in the United States is behind us.
