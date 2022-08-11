Read full article on original website
Related
Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’
Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
2 Ways to Exit the Happiness Hamster Wheel for Good
Many people come to therapy with a simple concern: “I’m not happy. How can I be happier.” And therapists will tell them, “Well, it’s good that you’re in therapy — that’s a start!”. Of course, it takes time, effort, consistency, and gradual...
A Guide to Laughing at Yourself
It's easy to have a good time when someone else is the source of the humor, but it takes courage to laugh at yourself. Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses how, even in close relationships, it’s important to be aware of the potential for hurt feelings when joking about someone else. It tells the story of a woman who was made uncomfortable by some jokes made by her boyfriend's friends about her profession and how she responded to them.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche Will Receive Honor Walk As Organs Are Donated and Life Support Is Turned Off
Anne Heche will be taken off life support and receive an Honor Walk for her organ donation on Sunday, August 14, Us Weekly confirms. The late actress has been on life support to keep her heart beating since Friday, August 12, when she was declared legally dead at age 53 due to the absence of […]
Psych Centra
What Are The Four Goals of Psychology?
Similar to other scientific disciplines, psychology aims to achieve a set of goals in research and practice. Psychology is a scientific discipline dedicated to understanding human behavior. Throughout history, the study of human behavior was initially considered solely a philosophical pursuit. However, in 1879 German professor Willhelm Wundt implemented science...
A Guy On Her Flight Followed Her Around The Airport After Landing, So She Turned To A Group Of Women For Help — Plus 18 Similar Stories About Helpful Strangers
"God only knows where I could have ended up if I hadn’t found them!"
What Is Lewy Body Dementia, and Why Is It So Hard to Diagnose?
TW: This article contains mention of suicide. Please proceed thoughtfully. Today marks the eighth anniversary of Robin Williams's death. The legendary comedian and actor committed suicide in 2014 at age 63. Williams suffered from depression and was misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which played a role in the "frustration" and discomfort Williams experienced in life, according to his son Zak Williams who spoke last year on The Genius Life podcast about the misdiagnosis. It was later discovered after the comedian's death that he actually had Lewy body dementia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
How To Fall Back in Love
Love alone is not enough to sustain a satisfying relationship. Empathy is the crucial ability to understand your partner's thoughts and feelings. Empathy is oxygen, essential to keep love alive and thriving. When it comes to the survival of intimate relationships, no matter how much love there is between you...
What is ‘quiet quitting’? Gen Z is ditching hustle culture to avoid burnout
Tired of feeling like you’re working so hard with little reward, but don’t necessarily want to completely give up?. Try “quiet quitting,” or quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work, as TikToker @zkchillin put in his viral video that’s racked up more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.
JOBS・
Devi's Messy Grief on "Never Have I Ever" Helped Me Mourn My Own Dad's Death
I can still picture myself in April 2020, sitting on the couch, streaming the very first episode of "Never Have I Ever" on my laptop. I had been excited about the show for weeks, a lone bright spot. We were still in the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, afraid to even venture to the grocery store. And to me and my family, the pandemic wasn't some distant thing — my dad had been on a ventilator in an overcrowded Brooklyn hospital for about two weeks before dying on a gorgeous Monday afternoon earlier in April. Because of restrictions at the time, we weren't able to see him before his death.
7 Easy Ways Help You to Bring Meditation into Your Life
MeditationPrasanth Inturi (pexels) Taming our monkey mind during meditation or simply finding time to sit down each day? Either way, you don't have to be afraid: By introducing meditation into your life, you can easily have a peaceful mind in your daily activit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
The Anatomy of Everyday Evil
"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
"Can't" Isn't In Peloton Instructor Logan Aldridge's Vocabulary
It's in the face of adversity that many people find their superhero strength. But for Logan Aldridge, a Peloton instructor and the brand's first adaptive training director, it didn't take losing his left arm in a wakeboarding accident at age 13 to find that drive — he's always had it.
psychologytoday.com
Psychology is Getting It Wrong When it Comes to Narcissism
When psychology looks at narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), it may be missing an important piece of the puzzle. A recent review of diagnostic approaches to NPD points to weaknesses in detecting the vulnerable form of this disorder. By rethinking psychology's approach to NPD's vulnerable form, individuals needing help can be...
Refinery29
VR Meditation Has Changed My Life IRL
Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves dance around me in a milky, impossible sky. This time yesterday I was on a deserted beach, the horizon ahead of me a calm cerulean line, the waves crashing on the shore and receding with my breath. I feel still. Like time has slowed down and the vice around my ribcage has finally loosened. To clarify: I haven’t picked up a supernatural penchant for flying, nor do I have Taylor Swift’s private jet at my disposal to escape to faraway places on a whim. Recently I feel better than I have in a long time, and it’s down to one surprising life change: virtual reality.
Why Mindfulness Might Be Spoiling Your Success
For entrepreneurial people, mindfulness has likely taken on a whole new meaning during these past few years. Likely, pre-pandemic, mindfulness was not something we made time for that often, if at all. With the adversity of the world taking its toll on the mental health of just about everyone, mindfulness has offered periods of much-needed respite through times of hardship.
YOGA・
I was married to the military for 21 years. The roller-coaster lifestyle taught me essential resilience skills.
The author shares how she learned to let go of her plans after moving so often throughout the years, and how nothing is permanent.
MedicalXpress
How trauma survivors can harness spiritual contemplation to process stress
Trauma, such as surviving or witnessing road accidents, natural disasters and violence, can shake up our lives, challenging our core beliefs and views of the world. But this upheaval can also trigger what's known as "post-traumatic growth" in different aspects of our lives. This can mean a greater appreciation for life, seeing new opportunities, a deeper sense of personal resilience or strengthened relationships.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Existential Therapy?
Existential therapy is a type of psychotherapy, or talk therapy, in which a person is encouraged to use their free will to create a life of meaning or to find meaning in their current life. It's based on existential theory, which states that because life is meaningless, people are free to create their own. Existential therapy encourages being authentic and creative, seeking love, and taking responsibility for your life and relationships.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0