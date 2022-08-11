I can still picture myself in April 2020, sitting on the couch, streaming the very first episode of "Never Have I Ever" on my laptop. I had been excited about the show for weeks, a lone bright spot. We were still in the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, afraid to even venture to the grocery store. And to me and my family, the pandemic wasn't some distant thing — my dad had been on a ventilator in an overcrowded Brooklyn hospital for about two weeks before dying on a gorgeous Monday afternoon earlier in April. Because of restrictions at the time, we weren't able to see him before his death.

