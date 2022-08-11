ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton React To Artists Covering Her Most Iconic Country Songs

It is no secret that Dolly Parton has a heart of gold. She has numerous philanthropic efforts, from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to donating money during the pandemic, she loves giving back. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour (@glamourmag) This ideology carries through to building other musicians up as well. Dolly sat down the Glamour Magazine back in 2020 to react to some artists covering a few of her biggest hits. “I’m honored, always, to hear […] The post Dolly Parton React To Artists Covering Her Most Iconic Country Songs first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy