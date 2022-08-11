ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

inkfreenews.com

Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney

SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
SIDNEY, IN
westbendnews.net

Maumee Valley Steam and Gas engine show set Aug. 18-21, 2022

The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Engine Show 45th show will be held August 18-21 at the Jefferson Township Park, 1720 Webster Road, east of New Haven, IN between U.S 30 and U.S 24. The show promises fun for the entire family. For more information, visit maumeevalley.org. We are...
NEW HAVEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mild and mostly sunny weather ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Clouds clear out through the day Monday, paving the way for a sunny week and temperatures near or slightly below average. Monday morning may start out on the cloudy side, but skies should clear by midday. For the afternoon and evening hours, conditions should be mostly sunny. Temperatures stay mild, only warming to the low to mid 70s by noon and into the upper 70s by the late afternoon. A stray sprinkle is possible in the afternoon or evening, but these should be few and far between.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
fortwaynesnbc.com

Scattered showers tonight and part of Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few rain showers have moved through on Saturday afternoon, but we’ll se more rain overnight and into Sunday. Scattered showers will begin mostly after sunset on Saturday, with even a few rumbles of thunder occurring early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday evening will be in the upper 60s, dropping down into the low 60s on Sunday morning.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One person injured in apartment fire on E. Washington Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A person is recovering from injuries after an apartment fire near downtown Fort Wayne Sunday. Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to 905 E. Washington Blvd just before 9 a.m. FWFD says crews saw black smoke from a rear window, as residents were self evacuating.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers

Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunny start to weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high-pressure system will drift east during the day today giving us plenty of sunshine but some increasing clouds late in the day. A weak low pressure system will bring a chance of showers late this evening into the early hours of Sunday. By Sunday afternoon skies will begin to clear again. Next week looks dry and seasonably cool again.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash

WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
WARSAW, IN
News Break
Politics
WOWO News

One dead in Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, age 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SILVER ALERT: Missing 68-year-old man out of Michigan, last seen in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man out of Lansing, Michigan. Police are investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Vance Beasley. He is a white man, around 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Beasley was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Edon Days Parade Begins With Stirring National Anthem

(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) Saturday morning August 13, 2022, started with some showers, but for Edon the rain passed quickly and left gorgeous weather for the parade which started at 1:00. Following the Edon Police Chief who led the parade, was a McCormic... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
EDON, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation

Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
WARSAW, IN

