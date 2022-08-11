Read full article on original website
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
westbendnews.net
Maumee Valley Steam and Gas engine show set Aug. 18-21, 2022
The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Engine Show 45th show will be held August 18-21 at the Jefferson Township Park, 1720 Webster Road, east of New Haven, IN between U.S 30 and U.S 24. The show promises fun for the entire family. For more information, visit maumeevalley.org. We are...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mild and mostly sunny weather ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Clouds clear out through the day Monday, paving the way for a sunny week and temperatures near or slightly below average. Monday morning may start out on the cloudy side, but skies should clear by midday. For the afternoon and evening hours, conditions should be mostly sunny. Temperatures stay mild, only warming to the low to mid 70s by noon and into the upper 70s by the late afternoon. A stray sprinkle is possible in the afternoon or evening, but these should be few and far between.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Scattered showers tonight and part of Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few rain showers have moved through on Saturday afternoon, but we’ll se more rain overnight and into Sunday. Scattered showers will begin mostly after sunset on Saturday, with even a few rumbles of thunder occurring early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday evening will be in the upper 60s, dropping down into the low 60s on Sunday morning.
wfft.com
One person injured in apartment fire on E. Washington Blvd
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A person is recovering from injuries after an apartment fire near downtown Fort Wayne Sunday. Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to 905 E. Washington Blvd just before 9 a.m. FWFD says crews saw black smoke from a rear window, as residents were self evacuating.
Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers
Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
wfft.com
Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival draws thousands from all over the Midwest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Over 2,500 people attended Fort Wayne's first tattoo festival this weekend. The Grand Wayne Center hosted 125 tattoo artist booths where folks could sit for tattoos and local artists could promote their businesses. Organizer Jes Farris says people traveled from all over the Midwest to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sunny start to weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high-pressure system will drift east during the day today giving us plenty of sunshine but some increasing clouds late in the day. A weak low pressure system will bring a chance of showers late this evening into the early hours of Sunday. By Sunday afternoon skies will begin to clear again. Next week looks dry and seasonably cool again.
WANE-TV
120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
inkfreenews.com
One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
WOWO News
One dead in Huntington County crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, age 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
fortwaynesnbc.com
SILVER ALERT: Missing 68-year-old man out of Michigan, last seen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man out of Lansing, Michigan. Police are investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Vance Beasley. He is a white man, around 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Beasley was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.
SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year
SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15.
WANE-TV
3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
wfft.com
The Huntertown Fire Department car show is back for its second year
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) — The Huntertown Heritage parade was not the only thing that brought people out of the house Saturday. The Huntertown Fire department car, truck, and bike show returned for its second year. It was free to show off your ride with an appreciated donation of $20.
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Days Parade Begins With Stirring National Anthem
(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) Saturday morning August 13, 2022, started with some showers, but for Edon the rain passed quickly and left gorgeous weather for the parade which started at 1:00. Following the Edon Police Chief who led the parade, was a McCormic... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Family honors late North Side coach with non-profit
The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative is meant to provide opportunities for youth that will expose them to high-level skills in sports, business and life.
Times-Union Newspaper
Saturday Night Crash Leads To Criminal Investigation
Police suspect a 16-year-old driver involved in Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw may have been under the influence of alcohol. At least one person was hurt. Warsaw Police Department did not provide names on any people involved as of Sunday evening. The collision occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday. A...
