Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney
Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
Grubb, Jean Elizabeth
Jean Elizabeth Grubb, 71, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was a U. S. Navy veteran. Per her request, Jean’s body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Board. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jean would be honored if donations...
Arnold, Carolyn Eversole
Carolyn Alberta “Bert” Eversole Arnold, age 81 of Dublin passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born February 13, 1941 in Wytheville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Eversole & Bertha Elma Jonas Eversole. She was also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Eversole, sister, Helen E. Etter and nephew, Nick Folden.
Davis, Edna Childress
Edna Gladine Childress Davis, age 80 of Pulaski passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born January 20, 1942 in Carroll County she was the daughter of the late Paul Benjamin Childress & Liza Oakley Childress. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edgar Davis, sisters, Frances Lawson, Margaret Gravley, Mary Daniels and brother, Richard “Dick” Childress.
Clark, Olivia DeSaBaugh
Olivia DeSaBaugh Clark, age 95 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born August 12, 1926 in Florida, she was the daughter of the late Forest DeSaBaugh and Niona Kea Pope. She was also preceded in death by Sons, Donald Eugene Clark, Jr. and Richard Wayne Clark; Brothers – Richard, Charles, and Walter Jennings and one Sister, Ruth Edwards.
Akers, Charles Lee
Charles Lee Akers, 53 of Pulaski passed away August 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, 1:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Blankenship, Dewey Lee
Dewey Lee Blankenship 83, of Narrows, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. Dewey was born in Giles County, VA on March 26, 1939, and was a son of the late Jessie Davis Blankenship and Lilly Mae Clark Blankenship.
Stigger, Loretta Beaver
Loretta Beaver Stigger, 80, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in New River. She was born in Floyd, Va., the daughter of the late Ophus and Rosa Beaver of Floyd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50...
Morrell, Gene Allen
Gene Allen Morrell, 75 of Indian Valley, went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, R.W. & Nellie Morrell. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, with Bachelor’s degrees in history and journalism, and a Master’s degree in history. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and served with the 25th Infantry Division. He retired from the Army Reserve at the rank of Major after 21 years of service. He was the author of “Heroes Among Us: World War II Veterans of Montgomery County and Radford, Virginia.” He was a journalist, with more than 30 years of experience as reporter and editor with the News Messenger and Southwest Times.
Atway, Ann Brockenbrough
Ann Brockenbrough Atway passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home in Dublin, Va. after a brief illness. Ann was born in Lynchburg, Va. on January 25, 1930. Her father and mother were early aviators, and she, along with her five siblings, grew up beside their parent’s airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C. The family sold Piper cub airplanes and gave flying lessons. Ann and her siblings learned to fly at an early age and they all became immersed in the family aviation business.
Bluefield University Mourns the Loss of Student-Athlete Caitlyn Gable
Bluefield University mourns the loss of student-athlete, Caitlyn Victoria Gable, 20. A rising junior and Rams’ softball player from Midland, NC, Caitlyn passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, August 9. “The Bluefield University athletic community is saddened by the passing of Caitlyn,” shared Corey Mullins, BU Director of...
Holston, Larry Eugene
Larry Eugene Holston, age 61, of Newport News, VA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born October 8, 1960 in Pulaski, VA he was the son of the late Clarence Neil Holston and Cora Mae (John) Brookman. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Dale Holston and sisters Sandra Wilkerson and Shannon Holston.
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
Housing Connections to Become Part of NRCA
Radford – Two nonprofit organizations with a long history of service to the New River Valley are joining forces to help connect families and individuals with safe, affordable housing. Effective August 1, 2022, Housing Connections will merge with New River Community Action, Inc. (NRCA). Housing Connections, originally established as...
Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in kicks off
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
9/3: Potter in the Park Challenge
Calling all wizards and muggles! It’s time to leave the cupboard under the stairs and run or walk in the TriWizard TriMile Potter in the Park 5K fundraiser for literacy on September 3 in Radford. Wizarding wear optional! The course winds through the forbidden forest and wizarding world of Bisset Park.
9/21: 2022 Health and Wellness Fair
A free local Health and Wellness Fair in Christiansburg on September 21 will provide information on ways to stay healthy, feel healthy, and age well. The fair is noon to 4 p.m. at Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St. The public event is sponsored by AARP Blacksburg, the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) and the recreation center.
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County
A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
