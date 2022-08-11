Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
News Maker Jennifer Hall on a collection for teachers
The United Way of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (UWNSV) will be conducting a collection effort to supply teachers with necessary items. We spoke with the UWNSV’s Senior Director of Community Investment Jennifer Hall about this weekend’s effort in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you...
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
royalexaminer.com
Get your tickets for the SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch
Tickets are now on sale for the Winchester SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch! The event will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM, at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester, VA. The event features upcycled CHAIRS, a paw print-inspired art auction, a few rounds of musical chairs,...
The ‘Tail’ of a Foster Parent: Saving a Precious Life
They say I saved her. The folks at the shelter. They say if I hadn’t fostered her and bottle fed her, she likely wouldn’t have survived. If being a savior is supposed to be so noble, why does being a foster parent hurt so very much?. Oh, she...
theriver953.com
August 14, 2022
Children are back to school across the Valley with Frederick County Public Schools returning on Monday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists to be extra cautious in school zones and around buses. School zone signs will be turned back on during designated times. Some of...
Fairfax Times
Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation welcomes beagles from Envigo facility
Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation (LDCRF) has welcomed 56 beagles to its Rescue Care Center in Falls Church, from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. This effort is a result of the massive undertaking of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to coordinate the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at the Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
WHSV
Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend. “People are always looking for a good deal and as far as sellers everybody’s looking to declutter,” Bo Souders, a Yard Crawl Vendor said. The official start is Saturday, but many vendors were...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Thurmont, MD USA
Super cute, was getting gas at the sheetz in thurmont and leaned on my car to wait and something caught my eye on the platform next to the pump, went to get a better look and it was a beautiful quilted heart. I picked it up as soon as I read “needs a home!” It definitely brightened my day and I’m glad this is a thing! Hope everyone reading this has an amazing day <3.
royalexaminer.com
A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence
On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
theriver953.com
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire
Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
su.edu
Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022
Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
rewind1051.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
theriver953.com
Page County warns of the cellphone mail scam
The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the cellphone mail scam has been reported in the county. The scam appears to come from a number of postal services. Usually the scam starts with the message by text on your cellphone. The message typically reads that you have a package that...
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
theriver953.com
Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially
The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New Market stretching all the way north to Stephens City.
wvpublic.org
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Sighted In Eastern Panhandle
Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been reported in the Eastern Panhandle as the invasive species begin to mature this season. The Department of Agriculture reports sightings in four counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral. Lanternflies were first sighted in the area two years ago and are believed to have bypassed...
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
WHSV
Overlook Produce adds new bakery, deli to farm stand
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Overlook Produce in Mount Crawford has expanded once again. It has opened a new bakery and deli right beside its farm stand on Friedens Church Road. Baking was previously done at owner Joe Ulmer’s house, but, now, that is done on-site, allowing for more products...
loudounnow.com
Fridge Causes Lucketts House Fire, Displacing Four
A house fire Friday in Lucketts displaced a family of four and their two pets. Friday afternoon, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, MD responded along with numerous command officers.
