ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Remembers Touching Childhood Memories With Olivia Newton-John

By Chris Piner
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsRTV_0hDhbJ3M00

While many know Olivia Newton-John for her role in Grease, the singer went far beyond the silver screen and Hollywood. The British-Australian used her musical talents to propel her career in the film industry. But at her heart, Olivia Newton-John was a singer. And for those who might not know, the singer sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 14 of her albums certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Nothing short of a musical icon, Olivia’s family and friends received a mountain of support and love from fans and celebrities alike. Recently, Sharon Osbourne shared a heartfelt message about what the singer meant to her and her daughter, Aimee Osbourne.

Posting her sincere message on Instagram, Aimee recalled, “When I was a little girl, Mum would take me to Olivia’s boutique in Malibu ‘Kuala Blue’. Mum would explain that ‘Sandy from Grease’ owned a T-shirt shop with Kuala Bears on everything after retiring from singing & dancing at Rydell High. If we were ‘lucky,’ Sandy might be there making ice cream sundaes at the fountain bar & I could say hello.”

Being a musician herself, Aimee continued, “Sure enough, one day, there she was! Sparkling blue eyes, golden hair, & a smile that instantly lit you up. One of my favorite childhood memories….some people are made from sunshine & Olivia was one of them. Sending love to @chloelattanziofficial & the rest of Olivia’s loved ones and family. Fly free, Olivia Newton John.”

Celebrities Send Love And Support After Olivia Newton-John Passing

Much like Aimee, fans decided to honor the late star by streaming several of her films. Again, known for her character in Grease, her once-costar, John Travolta, also posted a touching message on Instagram, reading, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Echoing around the music industry and Hollywood, other stars like, Maria Dionne Warwick, tweeted their sadness about Olivia’s passing. “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father.”

Passing away at 73, Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, first announced the news, writing, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Posts Adorable Photo of Newest Grandchild Maple

Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
John Easterling
Person
Aimee Osbourne
Person
John Travolta
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John ‘wasn’t walking’ in final days, says Didi Conn

Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Leeza Gibbons Reveals Her Final Text From Olivia Newton-John

While starring in Grease as Sandy, Olivia Newton-John’s career expanded well beyond Hollywood as she graced the music industry with her talents. Although her life was full of memorable moments like singing in front of live audiences and acting alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Olivia’s life wasn’t always so grand. In 1992, the same weekend her father died of cancer, the actress received news she had breast cancer. Never letting the disease hinder her from living life and enjoying each moment, on Monday, Olivia passed away from cancer.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Childhood Memories#British#Kuala Bears#Rydell#The Fountain Bar
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John’s ex Matt Lattanzi ‘overwhelmed’ with support after her death

Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband wants fans to “celebrate the joy” that the late actress brought to the world. Matt Lattanzi and his current wife, Michelle Lattanzi, reacted to the news of Newton-John’s death in a joint statement shared on Facebook Monday. “Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia’s presence in this world,” Michelle wrote. “I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of...
CANCER
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

541K+
Followers
57K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy