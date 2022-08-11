ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Robert Jackson
3d ago

That would be great we need to make our voices heard and be able to vote on subjects and not just thrown in law due to another state of what they pass. It would be more transparent and more acceptable

Idaho State Journal

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
UTAH STATE
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
OREGON STATE
Gephardt Daily

Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Body camera footage shows what happened when a member of the public was dragged out of a Utah Senate hearing

The man who was handcuffed and removed from a Utah Senate hearing on banning vaccine passports in March was given several opportunities to leave voluntarily before Utah Highway Patrol officers dragged him out. That’s according to official reports, witness accounts, and body camera footage obtained through an open records request by The Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video

NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success

FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
FILLMORE, UT
kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ

