FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.

FILLMORE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO