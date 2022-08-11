Read full article on original website
Robert Jackson
3d ago
That would be great we need to make our voices heard and be able to vote on subjects and not just thrown in law due to another state of what they pass. It would be more transparent and more acceptable
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
State senator to serve as VP of the National Conference of State Legislatures
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah lawmaker has been elected to a leadership position with a national organization. Senator Wayne Harper (R), Taylorsville, joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his new role with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Gephardt Daily
State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
ksl.com
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
yachatsnews.com
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot. But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures...
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
Gephardt Daily
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah
MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
kjzz.com
School districts across Utah report critical shortage of employees in advance of return
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School districts across Utah are reporting a critical shortage of employees in advance of the return to class. Kelly Orton has been feeding Salt Lake City school children for two decades. As director of child nutrition for the district, finding employees to serve up...
Utah 4-H kids auction off livestock to go to Utah Food Bank
More than 100 of the animals at Saturday's Junior Livestock Show were sold to Salt Lake County, which is sending the animals off to be processed, packaged and delivered to the Utah Food Bank.
Herald-Journal
Body camera footage shows what happened when a member of the public was dragged out of a Utah Senate hearing
The man who was handcuffed and removed from a Utah Senate hearing on banning vaccine passports in March was given several opportunities to leave voluntarily before Utah Highway Patrol officers dragged him out. That’s according to official reports, witness accounts, and body camera footage obtained through an open records request by The Salt Lake Tribune.
Gephardt Daily
New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video
NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
deseret.com
The dark side of Utah’s surging home values: An ‘unprecedented’ tax burden
For homeowners in Utah, it’s no typical tax year. Usually, under the state’s truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won’t notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they’re facing a tax hike.
ksl.com
One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success
FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
kjzz.com
Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
