After countless delays and tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz finally lifted the lid on its One hypercar in June 2022. With a combined output of 1,049 horsepower, you can imagine eager customers can't wait to get behind the wheel of their F1-inspired hypercars. Well, it shouldn't be long now, as production of the Mercedes-AMG One has finally kicked off in Coventry, UK.
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Toyota clearly realizes how lucrative a legendary nameplate can be. We're referring to the Toyota Crown, recently unveiled as a quirky high-riding sedan bound for the United States. The Crown is not only Toyota's longest-running passenger-car nameplate but was the first Toyota to be exported to the USA. Last month,...
Some crash footage emerged from the UK this week, and it's dividing the internet. It's the ultimate battle between England's upper and lower classes, as a Lamborghini allegedly plowed into an innocent Hyundai i40. The Lamborghini in question is a Huracan Performante Spyder, which is no longer in production. It...
Comes standard with a stainless steel exhaust and Michelin Cup 2 tires. The BMW M3 Competition is one of the most riveting sports sedans in recent memory. Controversial grille aside, we like the latest generation of the M3 and found it incisive compared to its rivals from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. But to ask the question of German tuning houses, how do you improve it?
After teasing us with a shadowy image in March this year, Ferrari has finally pulled the cover off the all-new 296 GT3, a factory-prepared race car based upon the beautiful 296 GTB. The latest in a long line of motorsport-ready Ferraris, the 296 GT3 serves as a replacement for the 488 GT3 and is the first prancing horse to hit the track with a six-cylinder engine since the 246 SP was discontinued.
It's another emissions issue for Volkswagen and Porsche but the settlement is much smaller this time.
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
There's a new Chevy Colorado for 2023. It's more aggressive looking, the interior looks to be more upscale, and there's only turbo power going forward. But while the response to the Chevrolet Colorado has been mostly positive, it seems that some people believe it could've looked better. To fuel the...
The Australian online configurator for the all-new Nissan Z went live in May, and we had some great fun playing around with the various colors and options available for the non-Proto Spec cars. The US configurator was not live yet, but it is now. So prepare to take a few...
It's no secret that the government is on a mission to go all-electric. Shortly after taking the oath of office, President Biden announced that he wanted to replace the gas-powered federal fleet with EVs right away. Not even the Department of Defense is being spared, as it already ordered two...
With a new business strategy in play, Mercedes-Benz is looking to make big changes to its lineup. But it seems the killing spree isn't over yet, with the Metris van being the latest victim of the company's culling. This is according to Automotive News, which uncovered the information through a...
The all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 were unveiled in New York earlier this year and went into production a little over a month ago. So why is BMW running a fleet of 7s at the Nurburgring?. At the unveiling of the new 7, BMW said it would start shipping...
Earlier this year, Mercedes revealed the new GLC, a compact SUV that competes with the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. The company will soon reveal the coupe version, which will rival the Q5 Sportback and X4, and two AMGvariants, including the flagship GLC 63 and a mid-level model with a name that's currently under debate. We aren't sure if it will use the existing "43" nomenclature or adopt a new "53" naming scheme.
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Monterey Car Week has begun, so prepare to see a slew of Bentley products as the company has brought 103 cars to display for its 103rd anniversary. Last week, Bentley teased its twelve-cylinder reveal, a two-door coupe model called the Batur. Built by the Mulliner Division, the Batur acts as the successor for the Bentley Bacalar, which recently ended its limited edition 12-car run. Judging from the teasers we've seen so far, it's going to be quite a stunner.
When Porsche took the covers off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it didn't take very long for all who sampled it to realize that the car is like a cut-price 911 GT3. In fact, some even prefer it over the 911 due to the fact that the GT4 RS is easier to predict and control. That intake noise directly behind your ears is hard to beat too. But what happens when you chop the top on the Cayman GT4 RS?
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
You may recognize the name Hoonigan thanks to the epic gymkhana stunts performed by Ken Block and Travis Pastrana. But Hoonigan does so much more than videos of cars sliding all over the place. It took a mostly forgotten Scooby mommy wagon and turned it into the kind of car that will leave the uninitiated calling out for their mommies. And let's not forget about the infamous Hoonipigasus, which didn't quite work out, but we'll gloss over that.
The Red Bull F1 team has more money than most, which is why it converted a pre-2006 naturally aspirated V10 car into a two-seater. It's the only way to fully experience what F1 drivers go through during a race. The car is currently on a world tour, which started with...
