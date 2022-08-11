ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Washington

4 Dead, 1 Wounded in Prince George's County Shootings

A man was shot and wounded Monday morning, and police are investigating the area near a UPS truck in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. The shooting Monday followed four separate shootings over the weekend in Prince George’s County that killed three men and a 16-year-old boy. Officers responded to the 4500...
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
LORTON, VA
#Police#911#Church Building#Violent Crime#Willston Place
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO Investigates Assault in Ashburn

Loudoun County, VA (August 14, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred early this morning in the Ashburn area. This morning at approximately 3:08 a.m., LCSO Deputies responded to the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn, for the report of an injured person. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male who was assaulted and suffering from life-threatening injuries.
ASHBURN, VA
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
CLINTON, MD
NBC Washington

Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Motorcyclist Fatally Crashes During Charity Ride

A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say. The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia. The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County police said in a statement. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree, police said.
OAKTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

More juveniles have been killed in DC this year than during the entirety of 2021

WASHINGTON — The number of children under the age of 18 who have died in D.C. this year is already more than the number of children who died during the entirety of 2021. The tragic milestone coincides with an already deadly year in the District. There have been 133 homicides in D.C. this year. At this same time, last year, there were 118 homicides.
WASHINGTON, DC

