A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say. The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia. The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County police said in a statement. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree, police said.

OAKTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO