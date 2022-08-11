Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
4 Dead, 1 Wounded in Prince George's County Shootings
A man was shot and wounded Monday morning, and police are investigating the area near a UPS truck in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. The shooting Monday followed four separate shootings over the weekend in Prince George’s County that killed three men and a 16-year-old boy. Officers responded to the 4500...
Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night. Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported...
One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on...
sheriff.loudoun.gov
LCSO Investigates Assault in Ashburn
Loudoun County, VA (August 14, 2022) – The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that occurred early this morning in the Ashburn area. This morning at approximately 3:08 a.m., LCSO Deputies responded to the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn, for the report of an injured person. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male who was assaulted and suffering from life-threatening injuries.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash
CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
NBC Washington
Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police
A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
Man dies after ramming car into US Capitol barricade, shooting himself
United States Capitol Police said a man died by suicide Sunday after he rammed a car into a barricade then shot himself
South Carolina child taken from home found in Virginia; mother arrested
LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a child taken from her home by a mother who was prohibited from having contact has been found two states away - and the mother is under arrest. After announcing that 3-year-old Zoya Meredith had been found overnight in a Saturday update,...
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
NBC Washington
Motorcyclist Fatally Crashes During Charity Ride
A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say. The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia. The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County police said in a statement. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree, police said.
fox5dc.com
Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
20 Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to police, 40-year-old Brandon Darnell Jackson was last seen on the 300 block of King Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue jeans.
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
UPDATE, Aug 13, 2022 — The Metropolitan Police Department said the man whom an officer shot and who was accused of assaulting the woman in the case is Rahman Mills, 29. Mills faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team began looking at […]
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
WUSA
More juveniles have been killed in DC this year than during the entirety of 2021
WASHINGTON — The number of children under the age of 18 who have died in D.C. this year is already more than the number of children who died during the entirety of 2021. The tragic milestone coincides with an already deadly year in the District. There have been 133 homicides in D.C. this year. At this same time, last year, there were 118 homicides.
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
