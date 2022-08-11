Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney
Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
NRVNews
Grubb, Jean Elizabeth
Jean Elizabeth Grubb, 71, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was a U. S. Navy veteran. Per her request, Jean’s body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Board. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jean would be honored if donations...
NRVNews
Akers, Charles Lee
Charles Lee Akers, 53 of Pulaski passed away August 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, 1:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
NRVNews
Blankenship, Dewey Lee
Dewey Lee Blankenship 83, of Narrows, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. Dewey was born in Giles County, VA on March 26, 1939, and was a son of the late Jessie Davis Blankenship and Lilly Mae Clark Blankenship.
NRVNews
Atway, Ann Brockenbrough
Ann Brockenbrough Atway passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home in Dublin, Va. after a brief illness. Ann was born in Lynchburg, Va. on January 25, 1930. Her father and mother were early aviators, and she, along with her five siblings, grew up beside their parent’s airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C. The family sold Piper cub airplanes and gave flying lessons. Ann and her siblings learned to fly at an early age and they all became immersed in the family aviation business.
NRVNews
Arnold, Carolyn Eversole
Carolyn Alberta “Bert” Eversole Arnold, age 81 of Dublin passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born February 13, 1941 in Wytheville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Eversole & Bertha Elma Jonas Eversole. She was also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Eversole, sister, Helen E. Etter and nephew, Nick Folden.
NRVNews
Holston, Larry Eugene
Larry Eugene Holston, age 61, of Newport News, VA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born October 8, 1960 in Pulaski, VA he was the son of the late Clarence Neil Holston and Cora Mae (John) Brookman. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Dale Holston and sisters Sandra Wilkerson and Shannon Holston.
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
NRVNews
Young, Almeta Kessinger
Almeta Kessinger Young, age 81, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on December 28, 1940 to the late Roy Kemper and Lucy Smith Kessinger. She was preceded in death by sisters Fleta Smith, Doris Walters, Lois Green, and Lucy Martin,...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
NRVNews
Housing Connections to Become Part of NRCA
Radford – Two nonprofit organizations with a long history of service to the New River Valley are joining forces to help connect families and individuals with safe, affordable housing. Effective August 1, 2022, Housing Connections will merge with New River Community Action, Inc. (NRCA). Housing Connections, originally established as...
NRVNews
Morrell, Gene Allen
Gene Allen Morrell, 75 of Indian Valley, went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, R.W. & Nellie Morrell. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, with Bachelor’s degrees in history and journalism, and a Master’s degree in history. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and served with the 25th Infantry Division. He retired from the Army Reserve at the rank of Major after 21 years of service. He was the author of “Heroes Among Us: World War II Veterans of Montgomery County and Radford, Virginia.” He was a journalist, with more than 30 years of experience as reporter and editor with the News Messenger and Southwest Times.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
chathamstartribune.com
Building fitness, community in Danville
William Crowder describes himself as the guy who didn't like his day job and considered going to the gym the best part of his day. He opened a gym. The first Fit Club opened six years ago in South Hill, followed last year by another in South Boston. When Crowder...
Danville Police Department settles into new facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Southside, WFXR News got a look inside the Danville Police Department’s new headquarters, which is expected to run around $19 million when it’s all finished, according to Lt. Col. Dean Hairston. In addition to his full-time position, Hairston also serves as the project director and was involved in the […]
techlunchpail.com
2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest
The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
wakg.com
South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing
Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
NRVNews
9/3: Potter in the Park Challenge
Calling all wizards and muggles! It’s time to leave the cupboard under the stairs and run or walk in the TriWizard TriMile Potter in the Park 5K fundraiser for literacy on September 3 in Radford. Wizarding wear optional! The course winds through the forbidden forest and wizarding world of Bisset Park.
