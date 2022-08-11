Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
Now the News: Prevail Coffee coming soon, Birmingham ranked among top pet-friendly cities + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’ve got you covered with all the hottest happenings from the past week, including six exciting new openings and details on a can’t-miss content marketing workshop from the experts (that’s us!). Read on to chase those Monday blues away. Prevail Coffee coming to Birmingham.
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Furnace Fest returns to Birmingham, AL for fall 2022
Furnace Fest returns to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th. The weekend will be packed with performances from over 90 bands of several sub-genres under the rock label across three different stages. Headliners for the festival include The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Thrice, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Descendents and The Story So Far. Other bands featured are Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand, Poison the Well, In Flames, Periphery, American Nightmare and many more.
The Morehouse-Tuskegee classic returns to Birmingham on Oct. 8. Here’s what to know so far
The longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation will return to Birmingham this fall. After a successful debut in Birmingham last year, the “Grand Daddy” of all HBCU classics will return to Birmingham’s historic Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets for the classic are are on sale now and can be purchased at www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com.
Bham Now
Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac are opening in Pelham in 2023
The word’s in that Pelham is the place to be. New businesses are coming to town as part of the Canopy at Oak Mountain, like Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac. Keep reading for more details. Exciting mixed-use space coming to Pelham. The Canopy at Oak Mountain—a $60 million...
Alabama chef Rob McDaniel will cook the Southern Foodways Symposium keynote dinner
Alabama’s Rob McDaniel will be one of the featured chefs at the Southern Foodways Symposium when the annual food and culture conference returns this fall. McDaniel, the proprietor and executive chef of Helen in Birmingham, will cook the Tabasco Keynote dinner in honor of the South’s legendary pitmasters.
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin pushing for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pushing for a renewed enforcement of the city's teen curfew to help curb crime. The city is on pace to top 130 murders in 2022. Learn more in the video above. “There is a curfew that exists in the city of...
wvtm13.com
Fencing added to Birmingham's City Walk amid mayor's call for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
Bham Now
5 things to love about SanPeggio’s Pizza—NEW locations coming to Homewood, 280 + Five Points
Here at Bham Now, we are always on the hunt for the best restaurants in town and SanPeggio’s is definitely on our list. Read on for all the reasons we love it, from the amazing pizza (including gluten-free and vegan options) to the local owners and sweet desserts. 1....
Bham Now
20 new & coming soon home listings across Birmingham—August 12-14
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Choccolocco Kayak Days in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Come out today and the Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for a day on the water. Cost is 25.00 for standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak.
Bham Now
NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13
Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
wbrc.com
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
