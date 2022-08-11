ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Furnace Fest returns to Birmingham, AL for fall 2022

Furnace Fest returns to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th. The weekend will be packed with performances from over 90 bands of several sub-genres under the rock label across three different stages. Headliners for the festival include The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Thrice, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Descendents and The Story So Far. Other bands featured are Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand, Poison the Well, In Flames, Periphery, American Nightmare and many more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The Morehouse-Tuskegee classic returns to Birmingham on Oct. 8. Here’s what to know so far

The longest-running NCAA Division II classic in the nation will return to Birmingham this fall. After a successful debut in Birmingham last year, the “Grand Daddy” of all HBCU classics will return to Birmingham’s historic Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CST. Tickets for the classic are are on sale now and can be purchased at www.morehousetuskegeeclassic.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac are opening in Pelham in 2023

The word’s in that Pelham is the place to be. New businesses are coming to town as part of the Canopy at Oak Mountain, like Mountain High Outfitters and Taco Mac. Keep reading for more details. Exciting mixed-use space coming to Pelham. The Canopy at Oak Mountain—a $60 million...
PELHAM, AL
Bham Now

How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Music Festival#Dj#Music Lessons#Picasso Pets#Avondale Brewing Company#The Brook The Bluff#Mason Music Fest 2022#Mason Music Foundation
Calhoun Journal

Choccolocco Kayak Days in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Come out today and the Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for a day on the water. Cost is 25.00 for standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak.
OXFORD, AL
Bham Now

NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13

Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE

