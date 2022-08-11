ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?

Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Waters: Detroit's disproportionate recovery is fueled by government incentives | Opinion

Amid the developments in downtown and Midtown, many residents are left asking: Why is there so much money in those areas and not in my neighborhood? The answer goes beyond the old adage of "location, location, location," and involves several state laws dating to the 1970s that route tax dollars from businesses and residents into developer reimbursements and local community improvements.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: How Michigan Central Station changed Detroit

Hello! Happy Saturday. Today in the Extra: A guest essay from Amelia Benavides-Colón on the changing meaning of Michigan Central Station. Plus, some Tel-Twelve history, and what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Michigan. I always love your notes: abragg@crain.com. Did someone forward this email to you? I hope...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Build a Building From Top Down? How is that Possible?

This is totally hard to imagine and rather mind blowing. They are building a new structure right on the border of Greektown and the Central Business District of Detroit, and they are building it from the top down. Say What?. Fox 17 reported the amazing story of the Exchange, a16-floor...
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start

(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community

From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless. According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000. For...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history

The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy