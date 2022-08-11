Read full article on original website
Mario Rossi
3d ago
people act like they've never seen a garage sale before STOP in the middle of the street and try to decide what junk they want to look at 1st
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
Water temperatures plummet at some Lake Michigan beaches as cold upwelling occurs
We still have nice warm water on the surface of Lake Michigan, just not everywhere. The northeast wind this weekend has really chilled off the water at some of the hottest Michigan beaches. Michigan’s south end beaches on Lake Michigan have been the most affected by warm water being pushed...
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Has Not One, But Two Native Cactus Species
Growing up and spending most of my life in Michigan I thought I knew a lot about the Mitten state. But I recently learned something that blew my mind. Michigan has not one, but two native cactus species. Did You Know Michigan Has Not One But Two Native Cactus Species.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
Ann Arbor salon closes after decade of service
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local hair salon and spa has closed after more than a decade of serving the Ann Arbor community. Vis a Vis Salon and Spa, 320 Miller Ave., Suite 171, Ann Arbor, closed on July 31, according to manager Andrew Mueller. The salon was opened by...
'Michigan's Longest Yard Sale' brings in tourism to southwest Michigan this weekend
NOW: ’Michigan’s Longest Yard Sale’ brings in tourism to southwest Michigan this weekend. Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale kicks off Friday. Since 2003, the annual US-12 garage sale has stretched more than 200 miles of the highway across Southern Michigan. Each second weekend of August, thousands come...
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in Detroit
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that money is available to you for your mortgage or rent? The key is to know where to find it. So let's dive into the programs that are available to help you out.
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
Environmental analysis of Line 5 tunnel plan kicks off, feds say
DETROIT – Long-awaited federal review of a plan for a pipeline tunnel beneath the Great Lakes is officially underway. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, launched a 60-day period when the public can help determine the scope of issues and any alternatives to a Canadian energy company’s plan to build a tunnel beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac to house an oil and gas pipeline.
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
Fairy Arch, the Musical Well: Fascinating forgotten spots on Mackinac Island
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Thousands of visitors flock to Mackinac Island’s best-known landmarks each year. They climb the steps to get just the right selfie in front of its majestic Arch Rock. They run their hands over the stone sides of Devil’s Kitchen. Some even head into the interior to scout out Skull Cave or wedge themselves inside Crack-in-the-Island.
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
