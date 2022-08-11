Read full article on original website
Arnold, Carolyn Eversole
Carolyn Alberta “Bert” Eversole Arnold, age 81 of Dublin passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born February 13, 1941 in Wytheville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Eversole & Bertha Elma Jonas Eversole. She was also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Eversole, sister, Helen E. Etter and nephew, Nick Folden.
Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney
Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
Grubb, Jean Elizabeth
Jean Elizabeth Grubb, 71, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was a U. S. Navy veteran. Per her request, Jean’s body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Board. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jean would be honored if donations...
Akers, Charles Lee
Charles Lee Akers, 53 of Pulaski passed away August 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, 1:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Atway, Ann Brockenbrough
Ann Brockenbrough Atway passed away on August 5, 2022, at her home in Dublin, Va. after a brief illness. Ann was born in Lynchburg, Va. on January 25, 1930. Her father and mother were early aviators, and she, along with her five siblings, grew up beside their parent’s airport in Mecklenburg County, N.C. The family sold Piper cub airplanes and gave flying lessons. Ann and her siblings learned to fly at an early age and they all became immersed in the family aviation business.
Blankenship, Dewey Lee
Dewey Lee Blankenship 83, of Narrows, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. Dewey was born in Giles County, VA on March 26, 1939, and was a son of the late Jessie Davis Blankenship and Lilly Mae Clark Blankenship.
Holston, Larry Eugene
Larry Eugene Holston, age 61, of Newport News, VA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born October 8, 1960 in Pulaski, VA he was the son of the late Clarence Neil Holston and Cora Mae (John) Brookman. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Dale Holston and sisters Sandra Wilkerson and Shannon Holston.
Clark, Olivia DeSaBaugh
Olivia DeSaBaugh Clark, age 95 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born August 12, 1926 in Florida, she was the daughter of the late Forest DeSaBaugh and Niona Kea Pope. She was also preceded in death by Sons, Donald Eugene Clark, Jr. and Richard Wayne Clark; Brothers – Richard, Charles, and Walter Jennings and one Sister, Ruth Edwards.
Davis, Edna Childress
Edna Gladine Childress Davis, age 80 of Pulaski passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born January 20, 1942 in Carroll County she was the daughter of the late Paul Benjamin Childress & Liza Oakley Childress. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edgar Davis, sisters, Frances Lawson, Margaret Gravley, Mary Daniels and brother, Richard “Dick” Childress.
Morrell, Gene Allen
Gene Allen Morrell, 75 of Indian Valley, went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, R.W. & Nellie Morrell. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, with Bachelor’s degrees in history and journalism, and a Master’s degree in history. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and served with the 25th Infantry Division. He retired from the Army Reserve at the rank of Major after 21 years of service. He was the author of “Heroes Among Us: World War II Veterans of Montgomery County and Radford, Virginia.” He was a journalist, with more than 30 years of experience as reporter and editor with the News Messenger and Southwest Times.
Housing Connections to Become Part of NRCA
Radford – Two nonprofit organizations with a long history of service to the New River Valley are joining forces to help connect families and individuals with safe, affordable housing. Effective August 1, 2022, Housing Connections will merge with New River Community Action, Inc. (NRCA). Housing Connections, originally established as...
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest
The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
Crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
‘Mouthwatering and Divine’: A Reunion over Barbecue in a Small Appalachian Town
Galax, Virginia is a small town falling down hillsides above Chestnut Creek which breaks off from New River north of Stoneman Hill. The creek switches back and forth through woodlands until it disappears underneath a shadow of an abandoned brick furniture factory. It’s straightened by the town’s manufacturing district until folding over a dam where it is free to wander again, aiming for a mountain’s edge. Chestnut Creek is a pretty waterway.
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
