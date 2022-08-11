Read full article on original website
Report: Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Head Coach at Memphis
Alabama softball's Patrick Murphy would have to hire just his third pitching coach since 2001.
A-List No. 4: Alabama DB commit Tony Mitchell is used to winning championships
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Tony Mitchell was 15 years old and playing in the third high school football game of his life on Sept. 6, 2019.
Hoover vs. Thompson: The high school rivalry ‘nobody can take their eyes off’
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. Mark Freeman and Thompson were within seconds of the school’s first football victory over perennial power Hoover in 21 tries. The date was...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
easportstoday.com
This train’s moving
GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
ESPN
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games
The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
franklinfreepress.net
Flying lessons led to new career for Russellville graduate
When it comes to buying real estate, the common mantra is location, location and location. Russellville businessman Brandon Seay certainly followed that age-old adage when he chose a location for his business, Aviator's Detailing. For a business that provides detailing services for aircraft, you can't be in a better location than an airport.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
University of Alabama Condemns “Unauthorized” Sorority Rush Documentary
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Trial for Alabama man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
Business owner fleeing California for Alabama over crime: ‘Just hard-working people living their life’
An Oakland businessman says he is selling out and moving to Muscle Shoals after dealing with rampant crime for too long. Derek Drake is a Bay Area native, the son of former Oakland Raider Art Thoms, who bought a string of laundromats 45 years ago. According to ABC7 in San...
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
