ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fayette County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Winfield, AL
Sports
County
Fayette County, AL
City
Winfield, AL
easportstoday.com

This train’s moving

GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
GADSDEN, AL
ESPN

Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games

The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreation League
franklinfreepress.net

Flying lessons led to new career for Russellville graduate

When it comes to buying real estate, the common mantra is location, location and location. Russellville businessman Brandon Seay certainly followed that age-old adage when he chose a location for his business, Aviator's Detailing. For a business that provides detailing services for aircraft, you can't be in a better location than an airport.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’

University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy