digitalspy.com
Stranger Things writers reveal original script for crucial Will and Mike moment
Stranger Things season four spoilers follow. The writers of Stranger Things have shared the original script for that emotional scene between Will and Mike — and it plays out a little different to the final version. In season four volume two, titled 'Chapter Eight: Papa', Will (Noah Schnapp) and...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star passed up Loki role for bigger MCU movie role
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has revealed that the Breaking Bad universe and the MCU almost collided when he considered taking a role in Loki. The Gus Fring actor has opened up on meeting with Marvel for an undisclosed role in Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief series. However, Esposito passed on the offer as he would rather appear in a Marvel film.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy's Holiday Special will fill in timeline gaps
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to be a standalone story, but as many fans have suspected, there will be a nod or two to the upcoming third movie. As Marvel fans continue to wait (im)patiently for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, writer and director James Gunn has confirmed where the upcoming Holiday Special will fit into the overall Guardians timeline.
digitalspy.com
Hunger Games prequel releases first look at lead stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth
The Hunger Games prequel may be still a long time away, but fans of the YA saga can finally feast their eyes upon the film's first official image. Protagonists Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth have made their journey to Panem to portray Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
digitalspy.com
John Wick prequel TV show The Continental making change ahead of debut
The upcoming John Wick prequel TV series The Continental has moved broadcasters ahead of its debut next year. The new show is set in the 1970s and looks at the origins of the titular hotel for assassins through the eyes of the younger Winston Scott (Colin Woodell). It's now been...
‘Wednesday’: First Look At Catherine Zeta Jones, Luis Guzmán & Addams Family From Netflix Series
Netflix has revealed a first look at the Addams Family members that will be featured in the series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a black and white photo on social media that features the main characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and is front and center of the family with a stern face and characteristic braids. She was joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez who plays her brother Pugsley. Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the...
digitalspy.com
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney explains how she relates to her character
Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria character, Cassie Howard, wears her heart on her sleeve pretty much all the time in Sam Levinson's dramatic HBO show. In a new interview with Deadline, Sweeney has opened up about the challenges of playing such an emotional character and how she relates to someone like Cassie. Sweeney told Deadline that, while she often tries to find characters she doesn't "connect to at all" in order to challenge herself, Cassie is actually an exception to that rule.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul finale brings back major Breaking Bad character in surprise cameo
Better Call Saul finale spoilers follow. Better Call Saul brought back an unexpected character that Breaking Bad fans may recognise in the newly-released series finale. In 'Saul Gone', Jimmy McGill's alter ego Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk) is arrested and turns to former rival Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth) as his "advisory counsel".
digitalspy.com
Captain America star lands next movie role
Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl is set to star in the new Warhol and Basquiat movie The Collaboration. Starring Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Brühl will play art dealer and gallerist Bruno Bischofberger. (via Deadline) Set in New...
digitalspy.com
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk boss addresses online controversy following CGI backlash
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Kat Coiro has addressed the online controversy over the series' CGI following the show's trailer debut earlier this year. Fans were given a first look at the latest Marvel Disney+ series in the trailer back in May, though chatter about the quality of the special effects was followed with an updated version, with creators fixing the look.
digitalspy.com
Is it time maybe coronation street ended as its a shadow of its former self
Is it perhaps coronation street should follow Neighbours in bowing out, watching it last night, it seems so tame and lacking in interesting characters, last nights episode broke new ground in boring if you ask me, some of the storylines and acting just don't seem to match what it was, watching the classic coronation street I find them miles apart in quality. Covid kind of smacked it for six I think as it seems to struggle with the social distancing and really hasn't returns to pre covid quality even though it was going down hill well before that. It just seems to be that every character is now attempting comedy when they aren't funny in my opinion and it lacks realism, also it just lacks quality characters and storylines like it used to have 10 20 years ago, think maybe the writers are just lacking ideas were to take it. Maybe its just me and I've come to the end of my interest in it all, I used to watch it religiously but now couldn't really care less if I missed an episode cause nothing much happens anyway. I guess all good things should come to a end.
digitalspy.com
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change
At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul ending explained – What happened to Saul in the series finale?
Better Call Saul series finale spoilers follow. Well, here we are. After six seasons and 63 episodes, Better Call Saul has come to an end with a heartbreaking finale, 'Saul Gone', that not only wraps up the storyline of our favourite con man/lawyer/fugitive but even neatly ties in plot threads from the show it was originally spun from, Breaking Bad.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders is lining up a shock collapse for Amy Mitchell in new story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy makes a big mistake in upcoming EastEnders scenes that will air next week when she makes a foolish decision while trying to impress Denzel – winding up in the hospital as a result. The drama unfolds when the teens head to Denise’s birthday party, and...
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin shares fears over playing Woo Young-woo
Netflix's new South Korean show Extraordinary Attorney Woo is soaring with audiences so far, with lead star Park Eun-bin receiving praise for her portrayal of an autistic lawyer. The show follows lawyer Woo Young-woo, who has graduated top of her class from law school and possesses an IQ of 164...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
digitalspy.com
A League of Their Own star responds to angry online trolls
A League of Their Own actress Abbi Jacobson hasn't got any time for trolls targeting her new Prime Video series. Like the original 1992 movie of the same name, its premise features a team of women battling the odds to play professional baseball during the peak of World War II.
digitalspy.com
John Wick 4 will be the longest movie of the series
John Wick 4 is set to be the action-thriller franchise's longest entry yet. Returning director Chad Stahelski confirmed as much during a recent chat with Collider, meaning the latest neon-soaked Keanu Reeves punch-up clocks in at 132 minutes, at the very least. 2019's third movie Parabellum, which will now hold...
You Probably Thought These 14 Iconic '00s Musicians Had Retired, But They're Actually Thriving Today
I really have been missing them like candy.
