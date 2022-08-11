Read full article on original website
Everton Reject £40m Chelsea Offer For Anthony Gordon
The 21-year-old scored four goals in 40 games as an attacking midfielder last season.
SB Nation
Tuchel wants another central defender, and also says nice things about Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel refused to talk about transfer rumors in this morning’s press conference, but he did confirm that we are actively looking to bring in one more central defender, and then, under repeated questioning, also proceeded to say some nice things about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The stated intention to acquire...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw
It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Up | Coady, Onana Set for Debuts?
Everton were ultimately undone by not having an available striker on the books when Chelsea visited last week. It wasn’t a bad performance by any means, but we just had no one to put the ball in the back of the net. But fear not, our saviour is here:...
SB Nation
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... God being a Geordie
Newcastle United could not have started the season with a better matchup—against freshly promoted Nottingham Forest—and ultimately a better result: a clean and easy victory by a two-goal difference over the still-lost men they call the Tricky Trees. Here are some quick thoughts that came to my mind while watching the game.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan
Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Well. That was a game! Tottenham played like garbage today against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, going down twice and then coming back twice to give Spurs a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a long low screamer, and Harry Kane scored a flicked header off of a corner in injury time to get Tottenham the point in a match that will be remembered a lot more for what the managers did than what the players did.
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?
Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
SB Nation
August 12th-14th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Defeat at Aston Villa
Despite a late charge which saw Lucas Digne turn the ball into his own net to bring Everton back into the game, Lampard’s men could not overcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, making it two defeats out of two at the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier League season. It’s been 13 years since the Blues last managed zero points from their first six available, but David Moyes did manage to steer them to an 8th place finish that season. Let’s hope Frank can spark a similar turnaround.
Erling Haaland Shed's Light On His Manchester City Home Debut
Erling Haaland takes to social media to share his thoughts on his Etihad home debut for Manchester City.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
Klopp only willing to sign ‘right player’ for Liverpool despite Thiago injury
Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool would have already signed a solution to their injury problems if one was available in the transfer market and will only ever move for “the right player”
BBC
Andreas Voglsammer: Millwall sign German striker from Union Berlin
Millwall have signed German striker Andreas Voglsammer from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for an undisclosed fee. The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Championship club with an option for a further 12 months. A former Bayern Munich youth player, Voglsammer moved to Union a year ago and scored...
SB Nation
GreavesWatch: Harry Kane is 18 goals from becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer
Harry Edward Kane MBE, is on the cusp of history. At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he was just 18 goals behind the all-time Tottenham Hotspur goal record of 266 in all competitions, held by a Spurs legend, the late Jimmy Greaves. This was a record that many Spurs...
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
SB Nation
Is Brianna Westrup any good? Rangers fans give their take on Sunderland Women's latest signing
Roker Report: Thank you for taking the time out to speak to us about new signing, Brianna Westrup. First of all, what kind of player is Westrup and what would you say is her playing style?. Chris Marshall: It was a surprise to learn the news that Brianna Westrup wasn’t...
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Spurs made a good start to the game, helped by several cheap giveaways by Chelsea. But we survived that early pressure and took control of proceedings. Tuchel talked pre-game about wanting to do just that while preventing Spurs from countering, and we were indeed doing that very well. And things...
