Premier League

SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... God being a Geordie

Newcastle United could not have started the season with a better matchup—against freshly promoted Nottingham Forest—and ultimately a better result: a clean and easy victory by a two-goal difference over the still-lost men they call the Tricky Trees. Here are some quick thoughts that came to my mind while watching the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Giovani Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on season-long loan

Giovani Lo Celso had a very good loan at Villarreal in the latter half of last season. Now, he’s returning to the same club for another loan for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. Both Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur announced the full season loan of Lo Celso via social media.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Well. That was a game! Tottenham played like garbage today against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, going down twice and then coming back twice to give Spurs a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a long low screamer, and Harry Kane scored a flicked header off of a corner in injury time to get Tottenham the point in a match that will be remembered a lot more for what the managers did than what the players did.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?

Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

August 12th-14th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Defeat at Aston Villa

Despite a late charge which saw Lucas Digne turn the ball into his own net to bring Everton back into the game, Lampard’s men could not overcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, making it two defeats out of two at the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier League season. It’s been 13 years since the Blues last managed zero points from their first six available, but David Moyes did manage to steer them to an 8th place finish that season. Let’s hope Frank can spark a similar turnaround.
PREMIER LEAGUE
