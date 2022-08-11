Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Summer surf: Catching a wave in Nags Head
Local fun-seeker Devon Simmons took off on a nice wave while body boarding in the Waterman’s Surf and Adventure Camp at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. Simmons and the other dozen or so campers rode waves, caught fish and had fun for the week.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration now open
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration is open. Registration for fall programs is available via Rec Desk, the Parks and Recreation online registration portal launched in the spring. “The new registration system is user friendly,” said leisure services supervisor Charlotte Midgett-Winstead. “It takes three minutes, or less, to build a household account.” Rec Desk can be accessed via the Dare County Parks and Recreation website at darenc.com/departments/parks-recreation.
virginiatraveltips.com
14 Delightful Things to Do in Duck, NC (+ Nearby!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best things to do in Duck NC? This guide details the best of what to do in Duck – including activities, delicious restaurants, and more!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mark Paul Thompson
Mark Paul Thompson, 64, of Powells Point, died August 1, 2022 at home. Mark was predeceased by parents William and Louise Thompson and brother Barry. Survivors include daughter Mary, brothers Bruce and Keith (Debbie) and other family members. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route to adjust schedule for new school times
The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be adjusting its daily schedule starting August 23. The changes come at the request of Currituck County Schools, which is changing the time of day school starts and ends for the new school year. The new schedule, as...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Frances Louise Fredericks
Frances Louise Metzger Fredericks, 98, of Kill Devil Hills, died August 9, 2022 in Barco. “Fran” was born October 13, 1923 in Lima, Ohio. She was predeceased by husband Cecil Carr “Cec” Fredericks Jr. Survivors include four daughters, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her directives for...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Loretta K. Sedler
Loretta Linda Kight Sedler, 81, of Moyock, died on August 10, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on June 11, 1941 to the late William D. Kight and Amy Frances Bruce Kight. Survivors include husband Raymond Carl Sedler, son Raymond Michael Sedler (Joanne),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter
Mary Ann Burkholder Hunter, 81, of Webb City, Mo., died at home in Manteo on August 11, 2022, where she and her husband have resided since 2014. Born in Hayward, Wisc. on September 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Maude Mae Scott and Eldon Burkholder. Survivors include...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners address planning and finance matters
Dare County Board of Commissioners approved two planning matters and a considered a couple of financial moves on August 1, 2022. The board approved an amendment to an existing special use permit issued to Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. The amendment approves a new 15,000 square foot family life center...
WITN
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
obxtoday.com
Perquimans County resident dies following accidental discharge of firearm
A Perquimans County resident has died following the accidental discharge of a firearm. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call for a subject that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS were both immediately dispatched to...
Comments / 0