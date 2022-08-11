Read full article on original website
WITN
Pitt County Animal Services program wins state award
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services’ Mutt Strutters program has been named in the top 10 of a state innovation award. The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, with Civic Federal Credit Union, holds a conference every year where they give ten Civic Excellence in Innovation awards. Mutt Strutters was one of the winners in 2022.
WITN
Washington County Board of Education to discuss building new school
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school board and county officials are set to discuss building a new school Monday. School officials are planning to talk about the matter with the Washington County Board of Commissioners at a joint special meeting. The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. tonight at...
WITN
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge. The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64...
WITN
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
cbs17
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
WITN
Animal rescue calls for more volunteers, more foster parents
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been hard at work sheltering animals from all around the state. As of Friday, 120 animals are under the care of employees and volunteers, but the lack of personnel is putting a strain on the shelter. Morgan May, the...
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
WITN
ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
WITN
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price for a gallon of gas falls nearly 10 cents in North Carolina in the last week. The average is now sitting at $3.64 a gallon, down 9 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 55 cents per gallon...
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
WITN
Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hometown team is out of the running after falling to Chesterfield with a final score of 2-1. Pitt County took the first run in the first inning. Chesterfield, the team from Virginia representing the Southeast Region, was close behind with a score in the second.
obxtoday.com
Perquimans County resident dies following accidental discharge of firearm
A Perquimans County resident has died following the accidental discharge of a firearm. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call for a subject that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS were both immediately dispatched to...
Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
wcti12.com
ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff
Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
WITN
Charges upgraded in fatal Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - After being notified of a shooting victim’s death by ECU Health, Rocky mount police are upgrading the charges of the suspect. Shaki Jones was arrested on August 9 in connection with a shooting on Branch Street that critically wounded 21-year-old Austin Townsend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
WITN
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
cbs17
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
Greenville 13-15s cruise in World Series opener
STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday. Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which […]
