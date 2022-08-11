ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NC

WITN

Pitt County Animal Services program wins state award

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services’ Mutt Strutters program has been named in the top 10 of a state innovation award. The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, with Civic Federal Credit Union, holds a conference every year where they give ten Civic Excellence in Innovation awards. Mutt Strutters was one of the winners in 2022.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Animal rescue calls for more volunteers, more foster parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been hard at work sheltering animals from all around the state. As of Friday, 120 animals are under the care of employees and volunteers, but the lack of personnel is putting a strain on the shelter. Morgan May, the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average price for a gallon of gas falls nearly 10 cents in North Carolina in the last week. The average is now sitting at $3.64 a gallon, down 9 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 55 cents per gallon...
NEW BERN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Pitt County falls to Chesterfield, eliminated from World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hometown team is out of the running after falling to Chesterfield with a final score of 2-1. Pitt County took the first run in the first inning. Chesterfield, the team from Virginia representing the Southeast Region, was close behind with a score in the second.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff

Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

Charges upgraded in fatal Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - After being notified of a shooting victim’s death by ECU Health, Rocky mount police are upgrading the charges of the suspect. Shaki Jones was arrested on August 9 in connection with a shooting on Branch Street that critically wounded 21-year-old Austin Townsend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead

Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s cruise in World Series opener

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday. Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which […]
GREENVILLE, NC

