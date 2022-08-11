Read full article on original website
Woman found dead in Chattanooga Monday morning, homicide investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga Police homicide investigation is underway after a woman was discovered dead Monday morning. Right now, we don't know the name or age of the victim. Nor do investigators know exactly how she died. Police were called to a residence on the 5100 block of...
WTVC
Accident causes "significant" power outage in Lookout Mountain, Georgia late Sunday night
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia has issued an emergency alert due to a power outage. Officials say an accident on Red Riding Hood Trail late Sunday night has caused "substantial" power outage. Red Riding Hood Trail is closed between intersections of Cinderella and Aladdin.
WTVC
A renovated Wilcox Bridge will improve emergency response times for first responders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is an important piece of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But its age has created major transportation issues for some. Especially first responders. But there's a plan to fix it which will mean quicker response time to emergencies. Now that the city received a $25...
WTVC
Deputy uses taser during fight at Finley Stadium, causing 'panic' says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium Saturday night. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse. Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In...
WTVC
Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
WTVC
16-year-old dies in drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is dead after a drive by shooting in Chattanooga Friday, police say. Chattanooga police say a vehicle pulled up to the residence and began firing. The victim was a teenage boy, police say. According to CPD, he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
WTVC
No one hurt after car rear-ends school bus full of students in Bradley County Monday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A car rear-ended a school bus full of students in Bradley County Monday morning, but no one was hurt, according to a news release from Bradley County Schools. The incident involved a bus taking middle-schoolers to Ocoee Middle School, and happened on Ocoee Street. It's...
WTVC
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
WTVC
'Humans are still humans:' City confirms legal status of migrant buses in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Buses in Lookout Valley and Dade County dropping off immigrants over the last few days raised question about if they're being transported legally. The city confirmed Friday that they are seeking legal asylum. In an ongoing immigration crisis, buses have been transporting immigrants from Texas to...
WTVC
Howard High's new 'no backpack policy' causing concern for parents, students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Howard high school is saying goodbye to backpacks this year, and hello to new policy changes. "We have a clutter free, safe, distraction free learning environment," says Howard Howard Principal Dr. LeAndrea Ware. But some parents think this may cause more harm than good. "You...
WTVC
Do you recognize him? Dalton police seek grocery store pickpocket who stole woman's wallet
DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Police hope you can help them identify a masked man who stole a woman's wallet in a grocery store. A post on the Dalton P.D.'s Facebook page says the incident happened on August 1st at the Food City store on West Walnut Avenue. Police say...
WTVC
"A lot of kids struggle": Hamilton Co. Health Dept. say kids stress going back to school
As summer vacation begins to wind down a sense of excitement, nervousness, and stress begins to arise in both parents and children alike. But we learned a few tips to begin the back-to-school season with a smooth start. "A lot of kids struggle" says Strickland. Dan Strickland says his middle...
WTVC
CityScope's Annual High School Football Collectors Edition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — George Mullinax previews CityScope’s Annual High School Football Collectors Edition.
