VIDEO: Lakewood, Long Beach Poly Volleyball Highlights
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Lancers alum JP Crawford. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
Top Long Beach Volleyball Teams Open Season at Lakewood/Molten Tournament
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The first weekend of the volleyball season went well for the top teams in Long Beach and the Moore League, with Lakewood, Poly, Wilson, Millikan, and Cabrillo all competing in the Lakewood/Molten Tournament. The Lancers and Jackrabbits compete in the Division 1 bracket at Artesia while Wilson and Millikan competed in Division 2 at Wilson; the teams went a combined 6-2 on the day with the Lancers, Bruins and Rams all going 2-0.
Pita Cafe Opening Fifth Location in Artesia
The company's fifth location will likely open before the end of the year
‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Family-owned for three generations, the deli and market has served Long Beach residents high-quality groceries and to-go meals for three-quarters of a century. The post ‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores under investigation by Santa Ana Police Department
Flores formerly worked at STARS Socal, a full-service training facility that offers youth, collegiate and professional sports training as well as rehab in located in Santa Ana.
6 fraternities cut ties with USC over crackdown on parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
Best bet weekend events: Long Beach Black Dance Festival
From dance festivals to gamer galas, we’ve got your best bets for fun over the weekend. The end of the third Long Beach Black Dance Festival is definitely something to be checked out, but if you’re looking for more to do, check out our Events Calendar for Aug. 12–18.
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
Vanessa Bryant In Tears & Leaves Court Amid Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos Case
"There is no doubt these families have suffered... It's unspeakable. But this case is not about the loss from the crash. It's about the pictures." Los Angeles county attorney J. Mira Hashmall
spectrumnews1.com
LA Unified superintendent visits students' homes to convince them to go to school
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is serious about getting chronically absent kids back to school. On Friday, he personally visited five families whose children didn’t go to class for much of the past school year, despite being enrolled. “You know what happens Monday?” Carvalho...
Girl, 16, Goes Missing in East Los Angeles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
PUSD Superintendent Brian O. McDonald advised PUSD Board Members of an incident on the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2022. In an email, Superintendent McDonald informed PUSD Board Members that the uniformed head custodian at San Rafael Elementary had been handcuffed, detained and placed on the ground with high power weapons pointed at him by Pasadena police. The response was a result of a call from a neighbor reporting a burglary in process.
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
fox5ny.com
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
No Winner of SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, but Ticket Worth $16K Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $16 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Menifee and San Francisco. They are each worth $16,765, the California Lottery announced.
