Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
Senior Man Utd stars send message to board to make signings after disastrous start
Manchester United players have joined their fans in being frustrated with the lack of signings this summer and have told the board to do something about it. United have had an absolutely disastrous start to the Premier League season, having lost to Brighton on the opening weekend and following it up with a hugely embarrassing 4-0 tonking by Brentford on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Wilfried Zaha scores with brilliant finish against Liverpool
Liverpool were undone by a perfect counter attack from Crystal Palace, as the visiting team struck first in the game on Monday night. The Reds' start to the latest Premier League campaign did not go according to plan on the opening weekend, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Fulham.
Timo Werner returns to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea vs Spurs after RB Leipzig transfer
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was pictured at Stamford Bridge to watch his former teammates face Tottenham Hotspur. The German departed earlier this month, returning to RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer to end his spell at Chelsea. During his time at the club, Werner lifted the UEFA Champions League,...
Manchester City issue apology for 'administrative error' regarding sun cream policy
Manchester City have apologised to supporters after a tweet told fans they couldn’t take sunscreen into the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Champions returned the Etihad Stadium for the first time on Saturday, beating newly promoted Bournemouth 4-0, courtesy of goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following Chelsea's draw with Spurs
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association after an altercation with Spurs manager Antonio Conte. The pair clashed on the sidelines, with the Spurs boss celebrating infront of Tuchel for their first equaliser, resulting in a yellow card each. After the full-time whistle, both head coaches...
Man United target who wants to join Liverpool rejects new deal at current club
Brazilian youngster Joao Gomes has rejected his latest contract offer from Flamengo amid his public desire to join Liverpool. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Gomes revealed “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.”. He continued “playing in the Champions League is my...
Exclusive: Alan Shearer has 'no doubt' that Duncan Ferguson was harder than Roy Keane
Alan Shearer has said there is "no doubt" that Duncan Ferguson is the hardest player he came across in his career, putting the fiery Scotsman ahead of Manchester United legend Roy Keane. No player has had more red cards in the Premier League than Ferguson, who is level with Patrick...
Man Utd threaten to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United are reportedly ready to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, if he doesn't improve his attitude at the club. Ronaldo has been trying to leave Old Trafford all summer, having told the club of his desire to leave just one year after returning after 12 years away. Major club, after...
