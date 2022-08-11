Read full article on original website
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.
This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: BRETT SMILEY
This month we’ve been able to talk to so many people in our community! Organizations throughout Providence have been hosting mayoral forums and they’re a great way to meet the candidates and hear more about our platforms. Just this week we joined the Central Providence Health Equity Zone...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Diossa’s Ethics Disclosure Failures Are Disturbing
James Diossa, the affable former Mayor of Central Falls, has had trouble completing the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s annual Financial Disclosure Statement correctly. The failure to properly disclose interests in a medical marijuana company and to properly disclose more than two dozen trips while serving as mayor raise concerns about transparency and competency.
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
newportthisweek.com
A National Historic Landmark Coming Back to Life in Newport
Piece by piece, the drive to restore the work of a famous fading piece of art in a fabled Newport church is reaching new heights. Literally. Designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012, the Newport Congregational Church contains the only extant example of artist John La Farge’s church decoration in the country. The church ceased operation about 10 years ago; the last pastor, Mary Beth Hayes, held services until 2012 and the pews were removed in 2019. The edifice coalesced as a home to offices and studios in 2020 during COVID. La Farge’s work and the church’s condition deteriorated over a long period of time but is now the object of painstaking research, fundraising and restoration under the auspices of the La Farge Restoration Fund.
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Woman Guilty of Fraud Barred From Working as Therapist
Sarah Cavanaugh had started working as a social worker again. East Greenwich resident Sarah Cavanaugh, who pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Providence to a raft of fraud charges for posing as a Marine veteran to gain access more than $250,000 from veteran-related charities, has also been prohibited from seeking work as a social worker. This came about after she was found to have served as a therapist as recently as July 21, weeks after she agreed to plead guilty to charges related to her work as a social worker.
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
independentri.com
Narragansett police say plan to trade in weapons is standard
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett police department’s typical practice of buying new firearms for its personnel has stirred a debate among some in Narragansett. Resident Catherine Celeberto said she doesn’t object to the department’s move to buy 43 new Glock 9mm handguns from a Vermont firearms dealer, Parros Gun Shop & Police Supply.
independentri.com
Wickford Art Association exhibition sparks creative freedom by tossing rules
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — From a bustling New York Street to kissing skulls, the artists in the new Wickford Arts Association exhibition, which opened last week, embraced the theme of “Anything Goes.”. The “Anything Goes” exhibit allows participating artists to submit works in any medium and any subject...
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
ABC6.com
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
ABC6.com
With Ballard’s under microscope, owner seeks to fill seat on New Shoreham Town Council
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — With Ballard’s under the microscope, the owner is running to fill the the open seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. First Warden Andre Boudreu confirmed with ABC 6 News that he will not seek re-election this year. Three of the four incumbents...
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
oceanstatecurrent.com
14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
