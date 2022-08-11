A fresh start to the day often comes with a nice hot cup of tea or coffee. While most people would love to sip their beverage of choice slowly, savoring each sip before it ever cools, many might be on the run for work or school. And if you like having a hot drink while doing work from your office, you might forget that it's there altogether while you're focused on the task at hand. For those who turn to their cup and are dismayed that their once-hot beverage is now room temperature, and for those who don't want to reheat their drink in the microwave, only to forget about it and have it cool down again, this smart mug is perfect for you.

