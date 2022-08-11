ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Standing Desks for Upgrading Your Home Office

Whether you work from home, have a hybrid schedule or are heading back to the office, finding the best standing desk can make a difference in improving your health and helping you move more throughout the day. Harvard Health Publishing points out that while claims of weight loss are unproven, standing desks can encourage you to change your posture more frequently and thus potentially decrease the risk of back and shoulder pain. With tons of standing desk options, it can be overwhelming to find out which model or brand makes the most sense for you, your space and your work style....
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

Uber and Office Depot Team Up to Deliver School Supplies

Uber is partnering with Office Depot to bring the option of on-demand office and school supplies to the ride-hailing company's delivery platform, Uber Eats. Starting today, customers can shop at over 900 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide through Uber Eats, and have items such as ink, toner, backpacks, binders and other essentials delivered directly to their door.
ECONOMY
CNET

Save Over $500 On This Top-of-the-Line Xgimi Aura Home Theater Projector

If you have a large space you want to fill and can't find a TV that works properly for your needs, you may want to consider a projector. Thanks to recent advancements, you can get great image quality without breaking the bank -- and you don't even need a huge amount of space in order to set one up anymore. Right now, you can get the Xgimi Aura 4K ultra short throw projector for $2,239 when you use coupon code XGIMICNET during checkout, saving you $560 compared to the list price. This is one of the largest discounts we've seen on this model since it first hit shelves last October.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Frozen Pizza Recall: Check Your Freezer for Home Run Inn's Meat Pizzas

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling about 13,099 pounds of its frozen meat pizzas. According to a Sunday announcement from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal." The recall applies to 33.5-ounce boxes of "Home Run...
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%

Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
SHOPPING
CNET

Host Your Next Dinner Party for Less With 75% Off Williams Sonoma Cookware Today

When it comes to kitchenware, Williams Sonoma is one of those stores that does a fantastic job of selling items that work with any aesthetic. If you're looking to get a new set of dishes or cookware and need a nice discount, this Williams Sonoma clearance sale for up to 75% off should help you get everything you want for your kitchen.
SHOPPING
CNET

Keep Your Coffee at the Perfect Temperature With $50 Off the Ember Smart Mug

A fresh start to the day often comes with a nice hot cup of tea or coffee. While most people would love to sip their beverage of choice slowly, savoring each sip before it ever cools, many might be on the run for work or school. And if you like having a hot drink while doing work from your office, you might forget that it's there altogether while you're focused on the task at hand. For those who turn to their cup and are dismayed that their once-hot beverage is now room temperature, and for those who don't want to reheat their drink in the microwave, only to forget about it and have it cool down again, this smart mug is perfect for you.
SHOPPING
CNET

Make the Most of Your Smart Thermostat to Save Money and Energy Today

At the most basic level, smart thermostats do the same thing as "dumb" ones: Both regulate your home's air conditioning and heat. But smart models tack on additional ways to interact with your thermostat, usually through an app on your phone and with voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. They're convenient.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Back-to-School Supplies are Marked Down by Up to 63% at Amazon

It's back-to-school season, which means you can find a ton of deals for the things your children need to get back into the classroom. (It's not a bad time to stock up on office supplies, either.) Right now Amazon has discounted a ton of school supplies by as much as...
EDUCATION
CNET

How to Clean a Yoga Mat

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. My yoga mat goes through a lot each week. Between taking it to boxing training sessions each day for core workouts to using it for morning yoga, my mat gets dragged around to some not-so-clean surfaces -- not to mention how it inevitably gets covered in my sweat, too.
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Best Selling Cars For 2022

The new-vehicle market continues to shift away from passenger cars and toward trucks and SUVs, so the sheer number of traditional passenger cars on the market has been gradually shrinking over the years. Ford, for example, has jettisoned all of them in the U.S. except for the Mustang sports car. Chrysler and Dodge are down to their full-size muscle cars, and even the overseas brands have been whittling down some longstanding models because of dwindling sales.
BUYING CARS

