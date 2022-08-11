ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Fun Fest, other Monroeville happenings, week of Aug. 15, 2022

Check out the fourth annual Library Fun Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 on the Monroeville Public Library campus, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd. Featured will be a petting zoo, drum circles, balloon artists, magician, inflatable rides, food, games, a cupcake decorating contest and music, along with community and exhibitor booths. It is a rain-or-shine event.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Alle-Kiski Games set for Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park

A Lower Burrell mom is working with the city to present the first Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games for kids who can’t play traditional sports. Courtney Kobelenske, a Lower Burrell mom and co-owner of Cora Lee Cupcakes in New Kensington, said she wanted to provide a fun, athletic event for her daughter, Cora, and other kids with a “couple extra quirks” that prevent them from playing traditional school sports.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House

Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing set for demolition of Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette

A demolition hearing will be held Sept. 13 for Jeannette officials to take testimony about whether the former Fort Pitt Brewery should be torn down or remain standing. Fire Chief Bill Frye said the hearing is a formality on the way to the ultimate goal of demolishing the crumbling multi-building complex in West Jeannette and preparing the land for redevelopment. After the hearing, he likely will issue a demolition order. The property was purchased at judicial sale by the Westmoreland County Land Bank on Monday for $1,876.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways

McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials. The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

"RADical Days" begin September 9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team

Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man rescued from fall in Duff Park flown to hospital

A man fell over a steep hill in Murrysville’s Duff Park on Friday afternoon, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher said a man reportedly suffered from a medical issue and dropped down a steep trail. Murrysville emergency crews responded around 2:45 p.m. and the man was reported...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS News

PennDOT now accepting applications for Winter Maintenance Program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may still have the rest of summer and all of the fall to go, PennDOT is looking ahead to winter. They're taking applications for the winter maintenance program in Fayette, Green, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Those jobs include truck operators, mechanics, and radio dispatchers. You can...
nextpittsburgh.com

8 places for cool vegan treats around Pittsburgh that you need to try

It’s the dog days of summer, the sun is high, the thermostat needle is on the rise and a cool sweet treat is just what’s in order. While there seem to be endless varieties of ice cream shops in the city, finding a truly delicious dairy-free alternative has just become a little easier. Here are a few of our favorites for vegan ice cream and other delicious desserts that rival any milk-based options.
PITTSBURGH, PA

