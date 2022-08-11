Read full article on original website
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Jonny Redfield
Jonny Redfield was promoted to art director with Crawford, a full-service strategic marketing agency based in Greenville. He joined Crawford in 2018 and has played a role in the creation of innovative design elements and brand strategies for clients. Redfield is a graduate of the Franciscan University of Steubenville in...
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
bassmaster.com
Reynolds represents All-American class on final day
ANDERSON, S.C.– When he was selected as a 2022 Bassmaster All-American, Nathan Reynolds from Backwoods Bassin’ was surprised by the increase in engagement he received from anglers and potential sponsors, particularly on social media. “I have gotten a lot of attention on social media and I wasn’t really...
FOX Carolina
Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Michelle Walker
Michelle Walker was promoted to finance manager with Stokes & Co. CPAs, a firm specializing in monthly accounting, business advisory and payroll services based in Greenville. She will be responsible for all accounts receivable and payable functions as well as financial reporting, while continuing to work closely with the leadership team on process improvements and streamlining tasks.
Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap
Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
Greenville County Schools release update on teacher staffing
As school starts Monday for most students, the Upstate’s largest school district has released an update on staffing. Greenville County Schools Media Relations Director Tim Waller released a statement over the weekend.
Greenville’s ‘Rose Crystal Tower’ receiving restoration
The sculpture known as "Rose Crystal Tower" in Falls Park will be under restoration for several weeks.
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
2022 Preview: Westside Rams
The Westside Rams are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
The Post and Courier
New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24
SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
herecomestheguide.com
7 Awesome All-Inclusive Greenville Wedding Venues
Want more out of your wedding venue than just a pretty space? Then check out these amazing All-Inclusive venues in and around Greenville! Whether you're dreaming of a swoon-worthy soiree at a chic European-style hotel or a laid-back bash at a rustic retreat, these Upstate locations provide the perfect backdrop for your celebration and come with experienced professionals that will make sure that your event goes off without a hitch.
Downtown Anderson building renovation project nears completion
A project in downtown Anderson that's been in the works for two years is almost complete.
woffordterriers.com
Men's Soccer Takes Down No. 1 Clemson in Exhibition
The Wofford men's soccer team held off No. 1 Clemson 3-1 in exhibition play Saturday night in front of a fully packed Snyder Field. The Terriers struck first off a goal by Jackson Wrobel at the 22-minute mark, with Wofford holding the same 1-0 lead at the half. Wofford doubled its lead to resume play in the second half after Zakaria Holmen found Thaddeus Dennis, who sneaked the ball past the Clemson goalkeeper. The Tigers answered quickly off a goal from Sylla Ousmane making it a 2-1 score.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
