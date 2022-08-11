Read full article on original website
Family Furious After Woman Sneaks Dog Into Grandpa’s ‘Ruined’ Funeral
A grieving woman on Reddit was slammed after sneaking her dog into her grandpa's funeral, ultimately "ruining" his service. Her family is now shunning her. According to The Mirror, the anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining why she disobeyed her family's wishes and broke the funeral home's strict no-animal rule.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face
There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
I sobbed as I had to put down all 5 of my dogs after I was first person in UK to catch a rare disease from a rescue pup
A DOG lover has told how she was forced to put down all five of her pets after she caught a rare disease from a rescue pup. Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pooches after they contracted Brucella canis from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.
Nosy Neighbor Slammed for Wasting Police Resources After Calling Cops on Couple Who Let Their Dog Go to the Bathroom on Their Own Patio
A disgruntled homeowner went a little too far when they called the authorities on their neighbors' dog for going to the bathroom outside — despite it being on the neighbors' own property. Taking to Reddit, the anonymous person explained the couple who live next door lets their dog go...
Woman Furious After Home Cleaner Covers Up Ring Camera to Bring Uninvited Guest
A clean home is supposed to be a happy home. However, one woman with a clean home is furious after her Ring camera revealed that her new cleaning service brought an uninvited guest into her house: a toddler. Taking her gripe to parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her house...
Young man who rescued an abandoned baby from a trash can 5 years ago now hopes to adopt the little one
In 2017, Jimmy Amisial took a trip to his home country, Haiti, to visit his mother. At the time, he was 22 years old and taking a short vacation from Texas State University, where he was studying communication and electronic media. As a teenager, he would volunteer at a local orphanage, so he decided to make a visit during his trip. On his way there, he came across a large group of people huddled around a trash can. He made his way to the front, where he discovered a 4-month-old baby inside the trash can. He proceeded to scoop the baby up and approached the police. Although they launched an investigation to find the baby's parents, they were never traced. In the years that followed, Amisial raised the little boy and was even legally declared his guardian. Now, he is hoping to formally adopt him, Good News Network reports.
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him
When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
Woman sues BK funeral home for letting daughter's body rot before wake
A woman is suing a Brooklyn funeral home after her daughter’s body was mishandled and horribly presented at her wake.
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea
A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
'Fluffy' Pit Bull With Long Hair Due to Rare Recessive Gene Stuns Internet
"I didn't know the cure for my bad day was seeing a fluffy pitbull, but here we are," said one delighted internet user.
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
