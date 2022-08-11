ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

PopCrush

Family Furious After Woman Sneaks Dog Into Grandpa’s ‘Ruined’ Funeral

A grieving woman on Reddit was slammed after sneaking her dog into her grandpa's funeral, ultimately "ruining" his service. Her family is now shunning her. According to The Mirror, the anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining why she disobeyed her family's wishes and broke the funeral home's strict no-animal rule.
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
Young man who rescued an abandoned baby from a trash can 5 years ago now hopes to adopt the little one

In 2017, Jimmy Amisial took a trip to his home country, Haiti, to visit his mother. At the time, he was 22 years old and taking a short vacation from Texas State University, where he was studying communication and electronic media. As a teenager, he would volunteer at a local orphanage, so he decided to make a visit during his trip. On his way there, he came across a large group of people huddled around a trash can. He made his way to the front, where he discovered a 4-month-old baby inside the trash can. He proceeded to scoop the baby up and approached the police. Although they launched an investigation to find the baby's parents, they were never traced. In the years that followed, Amisial raised the little boy and was even legally declared his guardian. Now, he is hoping to formally adopt him, Good News Network reports.
HOMELESS
This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him

When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
ANIMALS
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
